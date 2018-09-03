Burnley 0-2 Manchester United, 5 Talking Points

Tarkesh Jha FOLLOW ANALYST 10.71K // 03 Sep 2018, 00:48 IST

United secured a 2-0 victory

Manchester United got back to their winning ways with an impressive 2-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor. A first-half brace from Romelu Lukaku meant that Jose Mourinho's team had a comfortable cushion to play with in the second half. Marcus Rashford was sent off, whilst Paul Pogba missed a spot-kick in the final forty-five minutes, and here I discuss the five major talking points from the game:

#5 Manchester United mount early pressure; double defensive pivot works:

Fellaini and Matic were tactically astute on the field

Ahead of the game, Jose Mourinho said, “We will try [to play attacking football]. We are going to try, you know. It’s a process that has risks ­especially if you make the defensive mistakes that break that dynamic. The teams that are really, really good offensively are the teams that are very, very solid from the back.”

Sure, there has been an incessant criticism of United’s tactics over the past few weeks, but the fact that the lack of a defensive leader blocks United to maintain discipline at the back is true too. Whenever a manager sniffs vulnerability at the back, addressing that issue becomes of paramount importance and hence United were overloading their box with such players.

However, Victor Lindelof’s shaky demeanour, coupled with Chris Smalling’s knack of committing regular errors meant that United had to provide extra defensive cover to their backline. While Nemanja Matic played as the sole holding midfielder, Marouane Fellaini somewhat operated as a destroyer at the back, often dominating Burnley’s forwards in the air and playing as the deepest non-defensive player.

He won seven aerial duels, and cleared the ball on seven occasions, clearly indicating that the Belgian completed his overall job. Fellaini and Matic rotated their positions, with the Serb playing higher than usual and quite uncharacteristically driving the team ahead from the inner channels too.

The central defenders looked further assured, and it is safe to say that this particular tactical tweak worked out quite well, as United were composed on the back and regularly surged ahead creating havoc in Burnley’s defensive areas.

