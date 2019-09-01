Burnley 0-3 Liverpool: 3 reasons why the Reds won

Liverpool players appreciated the away support at Turf Moor

Liverpool remain the only side in all of English football to maintain a perfect winning record this season with their 3-0 dispatching of Burnley. The Merseyside giants have now won 13 Premier League games on the trot, a club record.

Perhaps the aspect of more significance to their season is getting all 12 available points to them so far this season. It puts a 2-point gap between Manchester City and them, which even this early in the season will put them under pressure.

While Mohamed Salah missed out on a goal himself, Mane and Firmino were on target. The scoring was, however, opened by a freak own goal by Chris Wood when Trent Alexander-Arnold's deflected cross looped into nick Pope's goal.

Liverpool go into the international break top of the Premier League table, and will hope to stay there for a long time.

Firmino – the 'defensive' midfielder

Firmino's performance will give Burnley's Tarkowski nightmares

He may be the point of Liverpool's attacking trio, but his work-rate and ability to nick the ball off opposing players in advanced areas is something we now expect from Liverpool. When the Brazilian is not on the pitch, we still expect it and are often disappointed when it doesn't happen.

He became the first Brazilian to hit the 50-goal mark in the Premier League with his goal against Burnley, but Liverpool could get that from many strikers. Firmino's all round play and ability to link up with his team-mates makes him one of a kind.

If you stuck him in defensive midfield, he would do a fair job there as well, apart from perhaps the tendency to keep going forward. The Brazilian's assist and goal were the cherry on top of a superb all-round performance from him.

