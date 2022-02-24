Burnley 1-0 Tottenham: Spurs player ratings as their top-four hopes take a huge blow | EPL 2021-22 

Ben Mee's 71st-minute header was enough to hand Burnley a crucial 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League at Turf Moor.

The visitors came into the game fresh from their morale-boosting 3-2 away victory over Manchester City. They were looking to capitalize on that with another win to boost their chances of a top-four finish.

In light of this, Antonio Conte named an unchanged XI to the one that attained victory at the Etihad, with Harry Kane once again leading the line.

A slow start to the game saw both sides struggle to get going, with just one shot on target recorded in the first half between the two teams.

Tottenham made a change at the break. Harry Winks came on for Rodrigo Bentancur and immediately went close through Kane, whose goal-bound header was cleared off the line.

The game continued to be plagued by half-chances, with neither team truly gaining a foothold in attack.

Burnley eventually broke the deadlock with 19 minutes to go. Josh Brownhill's perfectly delivered freekick into the area found Ben Mee, whose precise header left Hugo Lloris with no chance.

There was a brief VAR check for a late Tottenham penalty but nothing was given in what was a truly poor display from the Lilywhites.

Burnley's victory saw the Clarets move off the foot of the table into 18th spot. They are now two points from safety and have two games in hand over 15th-placed Leeds United.

Tottenham blew their chance to draw closer to Manchester United in the top four race and are now eight points behind the Red Devils.

Here is a rundown of how the Tottenham Hotspur players fared in the game.

Tottenham player ratings against Burnley

Hugo Lloris - 6/10

The Tottenham goalkeeper was required to make three saves in the game but was powerless to prevent Ben Mee's header from going in.

Ben Davies - 6.5/10

Davies made one tackle and two clearances and also hit the target at the other end.

Eric Dier - 6/10

The England international's ball distribution saw him end the game with a pass accuracy of 92.2%.

Cristian Romero - 7/10

Romero was the busiest Tottenham centre-back and did his best to prevent Burnley from scoring more goals. He, however, misplaced several of his attempted passes.

Ryan Sessegnon - 6/10

Sessegnon was more influential in defense than as an attacking outlet. He made way for Steven Bergwin in the 79th minute.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - 6.5/10

The Dane gave an action-packed display in the middle of the park. He made five tackles and had two clearances in his role to shield the defense.

Rodrigo Bentancur - 5/10

Bentancur had an ineffective first half that saw him taken off at the break for Harry Winks.

Emerson Royal - 6.5/10

The Brazilian created three chances and was one of Tottenham's brightest attacking sparks before making way for Lucas Moura.

Son Heung-Min - 6/10

Son created four chances, mostly from set-pieces, but did not have too much direct impact on the game.

Harry Kane - 6/10

The England international did not hit the target with any of his three shots on the night. He saw his header at the start of the second half blocked and deflected onto the bar.

Dejan Kulusevski - 6.5/10

Kulusevski created four chances and had three shots while his directness caused problems for the Burnley defense.

Substitutes

Harry Winks - 5.5/10

Harry Winks came on at the break and did not offer too much in the middle of the park.

Lucas Moura - 5/10

Moura replaced Sessegnon with 16 minutes to go and did not hit the target with the sole shot he managed to take.

Steven Bergwijn - 6/10

Bergwijn had just 10 touches of the ball but managed to force Nick Pope into a save.

