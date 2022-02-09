Burnley 1-1 Manchester United: 5 talking points as wasteful United drop points with Ronaldo starting on the bench | EPL 2021-22

Manchester United resumed their Premier League campaign after the international break on Tuesday as they played out a 1-1 draw at Burnley.

Paul Pogba scored the opening goal of the game with a brilliant first-time finish while the hosts restored parity early in the second half with Jay Rodriguez scoring his first league goal of the campaign.

Cristiano Ronaldo was benched once again in this game and the visiting side's attack suffered as a consequence. Although they got off to a good start, their attacking flair fizzled out as the game progressed.

As Ralf Rangnick's side fall out of the top four with the draw, we take a look at the five talking points from the game.

#5 Burnley bag their first goal at home against United since 2009

While the third draw in a row in the English top-flight didn't do a lot of good for the hosts, they will be happy to have broken their 13-year goal-scoring drought against the visiting side at home.

Rodriguez's goal was the first time the Clarets had scored at home against the Red Devils across all competitions since their famous 1-0 win on the second matchday of the 2009-10 campaign.

The goal was created by Burnley's January signing Wout Weghorst, who turned around Harry Maguire smartly before threading a pass to Rodriguez. The Englishman dribbled past his markers and chipped in over David De Gea.

This goal also helped Burnley secure their first point at home against the Red Devils since their goalless draw in 2014.

#4 Manchester United's momentum faded away in the second half

Manchester United started the game on a high intensity basis, looking to secure a favorable result following their shock exit from the FA Cup over the weekend. They had a goal ruled out for offside after a lengthy VAR check in the 13th minute but got on the scoresheet in the 18th minute.

Burnley struggled to contain United's fast-paced game with Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford providing width. It was Shaw's well-timed sprint that allowed him to pick up the assist for Pogba's goal.

They conceded an equalizing goal just seconds into the second half and did not manage to regain momentum since. They failed to record a single shot on target in the second half as they failed to make the most of their dominance in terms of possession and pace.

