Burnley 1-1 Manchester United: Red Devils player ratings as top-four hopes dealt another blow after disappointing draw | Premier League 2021-22

Manchester United were dealt another blow to their top-four hopes as Burnley held them to a disappointing 1-1 draw at Turf Moor in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Paul Pogba's first-half opener was canceled out by Jay Rodriguez just two minutes after the restart. The result meant the Red Devils failed to win for the 12th time (six losses, six draws) in the league this season.

The visitors dominated the opening stanza and even appeared to grab a 13th-minute lead through Raphael Varane. However, it was ruled out after Harry Maguire was found guilty of being offside and committing a foul on Jay Rodriguez in the build-up.

The Claret and Blues, who spent much of that period in their own half, came back stronger after the break and restored parity just two minutes after the restart.

Manchester United had some good chances for the remainder of the match but lacked the cutting edge to kill them off and had to settle for only a point.

They have now dropped to fifth in the league table with 39 points from 23 games. Ralf Rangnick's men could drop further below as Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers all have games in hand over them.

Here are the player ratings for Manchester United:

David de Gea - 6/10

The Manchester United custodian made two important saves in the match but had no luck with Rodriguez's strike as he was left exposed by his defense.

Diogo Dalot - 7.5/10

He was solid defensively and also looked dangerous going forward, putting up an excellent all-round performance. Dalot ended the game with two key passes, three tackles and completed 83% of his attempts to find a teammate.

Raphael Varane - 7/10

The Frenchman made four clearances and a block in a good defensive display but was unlucky to see his first-half header disallowed.

Harry Maguire - 3/10

It was another horror-show from the Manchester United skipper at the heart of the defense, who looked off the pace throughought. He rather needlessly blocked Rodriguez in the build-up to Varane's goal, causing it to get chalked off in the first half. The Englishman was then easily held off by Wout Weghorst in the build-up to Burnley's equalizer.

Maguire also brought down Rodriguez with a cynical foul that could've got him sent off later in the second half.

Luke Shaw - 8/10

Shaw was a menace down the left flank, running with purpose and showing great attacking intent to lay out three key passes. He also bagged an assist for Paul Pogba with a superb cross and made three tackles as well.

Paul Pogba - 7.5/10

Pogba was unstoppable in the opening stanza and even put Manchester United in front with a well-taken goal although his influence waned after the goal. It was a decent performance that saw him record a key pass, a tackle and win three fouls.

Scott McTominay - 5/10

The Scotsman was given a hard time by Weghorst, who was simply too strong and fast for him. McTominay did, however, dig in to record a team-high four tackles.

Marcus Rashford - 5.5/10

Rashford's positioning was superb as always but some poor decision-making really cost him tonight once again. He must find his killer instincts sooner rather than later. The Englishman wasted a couple of good chances by shooting from a narrow angle rather than setting up a teammate in the box.

Bruno Fernandes - 7.5/10

The Portuguese maestro was a live wire in Manchester United's attack, a hub of creativity with seven key passes. Fernandes also laid six long balls to trouble Burnley for most of the night.

Jadon Sancho - 7/10

Sancho's directness and passing range was an issue for the home side as the England international put up a lively attacking performance. He managed no shots on target but did record three key passes.

Edinson Cavani - 4/10

Cavani came into the match in place of Cristiano Ronaldo in a bold move by Rangnick but it backfired spectacularly. The Uruguayan cut an anonymous figure throughout the match, taking just two shots on the night (one on target).

Substitutes

Cristiano Ronaldo - 5/10

He came off the bench with just over 22 minutes remaining to replace Cavani but offered no great shakes with Manchester United chasing a winner.

Jesse Lingard - 5/10

Aside from a few good passes, Lingard didn't do much after replacing McTominay with 10 minutes to go.

Anthony Elanga - N/A

The youngster, who came on for Rashford in the 85th minute, had very little time to pull anything off.

