Burnley 1-3 Arsenal: 3 players who won the game for the Gunners

Arsenal might had a bitter day as they finished just a point and a place below their arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur. The Gunners missed out on a top four finish, despite winning 3-1 against Burnley in their last league match of the campaign on Sunday.

However, they could still clinch their dream Champions League spot if Unai Emery's men win against Chelsea in the Europa League final later in the month. Nevertheless, Arsenal displayed a convincing performance to crush Burnley and claim a better finish than last season.

The Gunners ended the season on 70 points from 38 Premier League matches, seven more than their tally of 63 last campaign. Their defense was solid and rarely gave an opening to Burnley throughout the game.

Emery's men were also deadly going forward as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wreaked havoc at Burnley's defense. Now, we will take a look at 3 Arsenal players who stole the show in their last legue game of the 2018-19 season.

Shkodran Mustafi

The Gunners faithful have slated the German centre-back for some time now as his numerous schoolboy errors have cost Arsenal dearly in the Premier League. Surprisingly, he arguably was the team's best defender in this game.

He might have been directly at fault for Ashley Barnes' goal at the 65th minute, but he showed defensive consistency for the rest of the match. He was an imposing presence in the air as he won eight aerial duels - the most in the game.

Apart from his aerial prowess, he was also defensively sound on the ground as he registered two tackles, five clearances and one interception, including a last-ditch block in the 29th minute.

Alex Iwobi

The Nigerian star has endured a somewhat mixed season after Emery took charge of the Gunners last summer, starting just 22 times in the league. His turbulent form has left Emery struggling to find a reliable winger throughout the campaign.

However, Iwobi showcased his enormous potential once again against Burnley. He became the Gunners' best playmaker, who caused considerable problems to Burnley's backline in Mesut Ozil's absence.

He created a total of five key passes for his teammates, the most in the game. His effort finally came into fruition after his sublime cross got finished brilliantly by Aubameyang. He then registered his second assist by sending a clever through pass to Eddie Nketiah in injury time.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal fans should thank Arsene Wenger for signing Aubameyang in January 2018. The Gabonese striker has justified his colossal €64 million price tag by scoring 22 Premier League goals and providing a further five assists this campaign.

He finished as the Premier League top scorer alongside Liverpool duo of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, following his scintillating display against Sean Dyche's men. He was all over Burnley's defense and registered seven shots for Arsenal.

His tremendous pace left Ben Mee and James Tarkowski in tatters. He finally scored the opener via a smooth finish after capitalizing on Burnley's defensive error in the 52nd minute. He also grabbed his second goal by converting Iwobi's cross 11 minutes later. With such a brilliant display, Aubameyang was unarguably the Man of the Match for Arsenal.