Burnley's Europa Dream: 3 Players Sean Dyche should sign

Who should Dyche sign to help Burnley in their Europa League campaign?

subhayan chakraborty CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 26 May 2018, 17:23 IST 492 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Sean Dyche led Burnley to a seventh-placed finish this season

Burnley have had a dream Premier League 2017/18 campaign after finishing 7th in the table. They fought hard throughout their season and qualified for the Europa League 2018/19, which for the club and Burnley fans is no less than a dream come true.

The Sean Dyche-managed side were expected to battle at the bottom half of the table, but they exceeded everyone’s expectations after they finished in the Europa League spot by winning 14 games. They drew and lost 12 times each, but they were expected to do worse.

The tightly-knit Burnley squad surprised many with their dedication, their defensive awareness, and their will to not lose games in their stunning Premier League campaign.

But to go on a dream Europa League run, and to match the ‘raised’ expectations next season in the Premier League, they need some additions to the squad; players who can handle big game pressure and improve the current squad.

We take a look at the 3 players who could boost Burnley’s squad and give them a chance to repeat the same next season and go on a dream Europa League run.

#1 Yaya Toure

Yaya Toure (L)

The Manchester City legend is one of the greatest midfielders to grace the Premier League. Yaya Toure is a free agent now after completing his tenure at Manchester City.

He has the passing range with impeccable accuracy to destroy any team in the world. The Ivorian would provide this Burnley side the experience which is needed to control big games and unlock the tactics of the opposition.

Goals always come when Toure plays, and with his ability to hit the dead ball, the 35-year-old would definitely bring a freshness in Burnley’s attack as well as in the heart of their midfield.

The only stumbling block could be the high wages that Toure was earning at his time with the Premier League champions.