Burnley defender Michael Keane can become as huge as Paul Pogba, says Rio Ferdinand

The ex-United and England defender heaped praise on the Burnley centre-half.

by gaurav.krishnan News 18 Feb 2017, 16:18 IST

Michael Keane could become a huge star like Paul Pogba

Whats the story?

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has stated that Burnley’s centre-back Michael Keane can return to Old Trafford as a huge star. The ex-United and England defender heaped praise on the young defender saying he could return to his boyhood club and become as huge as Paul Pogba.

Speaking to BBC 5 Live, Ferdinand said, “I think the moment he found out he was going to leave Manchester United - every kid’s dream in that area is to play for Manchester United - so to leave the club was a huge wrench for him.”

“But it allowed him to go and spread his wings and bloom really and become the player he is now. At Manchester United, he wasn’t afforded that opportunity, for whatever reason. You look at the likes of Pogba; he’s gone away and come back now and become a huge star. Michael Keane, he could do that himself,” he added.

Ferdinand also said that there is more to the youngster’s game than just defending, stating that he is confident on the ball and can pass it as well as any midfielder in the league.

In case you didn’t know...

Louis van Gaal let Keane leave Manchester United for Burnley for a fee of £2million in 2015. The 24-year-old defender has been in superb form for Sean Dyche’s side this season averaging 0.7 tackles, two interceptions, 7.6 clearances and 1.4 blocks per game in 25 appearances in the Premier League.

He has also chipped in with one goal and one assist this season. Keane’s performances for the Clarets has helped in landing him a spot in Gareth Southgate's England squad as well.

The heart of the matter

Keane is having a great season for Burnley and is their stand out defender. This has earned the player a number of plaudits across the Premier League. Ferdinand has praised the youngster saying that Jose Mourinho should bring him back to Old Trafford to play in the heart of the United defence where he thinks Keane could become a ‘huge star’.

Ferdinand, who trained with the young defender at Carrington, also said that the Burnley player ‘likes constructive criticism’ and is ‘always wanting to improve’ with the physical, nutritional and performance aspects of his game.

What’s next?

A number of clubs are interested in signing the Burnley defender with the figure of £15million floating around. Chelsea and Everton are reportedly long time admirers of Keane and want to buy him in the summer. However. there has been no news of a return to his childhood club Manchester United as yet.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Keane is a solid and complete young defender who has helped Burnley rise up the table steadily this season and has been instrumental in the team conceding just 12 goals in their last 14 games – a record that only five other teams in England can boast of.

He would be a good signing wherever he ends up going and Manchester United could use him well at centre-back. From what we have seen of the former United graduate, it looks like he will have a fruitful career in the top flight but it remains to be seen if he can make the big jump from playing at Turf Moor to the daunting task of being the Red Devils’ first-choice defender.