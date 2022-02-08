Can Burnley avoid the drop?

Sean Dyche's Burnley are vying for safety for the umpteenth time as they continue to battle to prove the odds wrong.

Burnley have seen some monumental moments in crunch situations in previous campaigns - a phenomenon that has popularized Sean Dyche in the division.

The club are currently stuck at the bottom of the division floundering with 13 points but have played two games less than their nearest rivals. Their last win in the top-flight came way back in October against Brentford. Since then, they have gone nine games without a win.

The arrival of Wout Weghorst

Sean Dyche made perhaps the biggest coup in England when he landed Wout Weghorst from Wolfsburg. Weghorst has had a prolific season for Wolfsburg and given his new club's long-ball style, he fits into their combination.

The pairing of Maxwel Cornet and Weghorst up front has certainly brought plenty of optimism to the Turf Moor faithful.

Burnley have been lacking in goals this season, having registered the fewest strikes in the league so far. Dyche will certainly hope that Weghorst's arrival can lead to a sharp turnaround in their fortunes.

Recent upturn in results for Burnley

The club have stayed unbeaten in their last two league games and stayed on track for safety. The draw against Arsenal seems to have injected a new sense of belief in the team as they managed to hold Watford to a draw in the following game as well.

One area that Dyche has to focus on is their ability to convert draws into wins. Despite picking up just one win in their opening nineteen games, the club managed to earn as many as ten stalemates.

Dyche's experience is second to none

At the start of every season, Burnley are expected to get relegated. This speculation often stems from their lack of financial wield and traditional football philosophy. With the new norm of investment being the only source of success, people tend forget what can be achieved from one's existing resources.

Dyche knows that better than any.

Dyche, a veteran Premier League manager, has guided Burnley to safety since their promotion to the top-flight in 2016/17.

Dyche has already made a master-stroke in signing Weghorst to relaunch their campaign. Given his experience at master-minding relegation escapes, it will not be a surprise to see his club in top-flight football next season.

