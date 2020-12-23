Burnley's late surge against Wolves puts pressure on Arsenal 

An unexpected win over Nuno Santo's Wolverhampton saw Burnley move out of the bottom three, to just within a point of Arsenal, who are 16th in the table. The win extended their unbeaten run in the league to four games.

While few would have expected Burnley to match Wolves in terms of physicality, Sean Dyche's men proved to be up to the task on the night. Had it not been for the late penalty that they conceded, they would have kept a clean sheet in each of their last three games.

Burnley's recent surge in the Premier League was confirmed when Ashley Barnes netted his first goal of this season. His partner Chris Wood doubled the lead for the Clarets, as Burnley made it 2-0 six minutes into the second half. They stood their ground to seal a 2-1 win over Wolves.

With just three wins from thirteen games so far, Burnley remains one of the teams that could be battling for survival. However, they would cling tightly to the belief that they have the best run of form amongst the teams around them.

Sean Dyche has done a commendable job in securing Burnley's Premier League status since the 2015/16 season. After enduring a turbulent start, things are looking good for the club right now.

Sean Dyche

Burnley's recent results have piled the pressure on the Gunners. With 2 points from their last seven outings, Mikel Arteta's team will be hoping for similar performances from the teams around them in the table. With Leeds United just three points ahead of the Gunners, Arteta is buying himself time at the moment.

While the pedigree in the Gunners' squad is strong enough for a top-ten finish, the uncertainties of the season could make it a tricky campaign for them. Even Brighton, who are currently seventeenth in the table, have picked up more points than Arsenal in their last seven matches.

A worrying statistic for the Gunners this season.

A tussle for Premier League survival may look a bit far-fetched for a squad with Arsenal's quality, but things have looked good in recent weeks. The defeat to Burnley and the draw against Southampton clearly show that the Gunners are far away from turning a corner. They need a serious rejig to get back to where they belong.

As things stand, only Sheffield United looks destined to go down. With a solitary point in 13 outings, there is no respite for Sheffield this season.

Arsenal's next three fixtures include a derby against Chelsea followed by games against Brighton and West Brom. Arteta's men are at a pivotal moment in the club's history, and anything apart from a couple of wins, will be fatal to Arsenal's chances of Premier League survival.