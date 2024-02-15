Burnley vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th February 2024

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Burnley lock horns with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side in an important clash at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Burnley vs Arsenal Preview

Burnley are currently in 19th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side slumped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Liverpool last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The Gunners thrashed West Ham United by a comprehensive 6-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Burnley vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have an impressive historical record against Burnley and have won 56 out of the 114 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Burnley's 34 victories.

Burnley have won only one of their last 17 matches against Arsenal in the Premier League, with their only victory coming at the Emirates Stadium in December 2020.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 10 league matches away from home against Burnley, with eight of these results coming in the Premier League.

Burnley have scored only nine goals in their 17 matches against Arsenal in the Premier League and have never scored more than one goal in these games.

Burnley have picked up five points in their 12 matches at home in the Premier League - the lowest such tally of any team in the competition.

Arsenal have won all their four Premier League games in 2024 so far.

Burnley vs Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal have come into their own over the past month but have plenty of work to do in the title race at the moment. Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice have been exceptional this season and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Burnley have failed to meet expectations this season and will need to play out of their skins on Saturday. Arsenal are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Burnley 2-4 Arsenal

Burnley vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Burnley to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Bukayo Saka to score - Yes