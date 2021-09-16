Burnley vs Arsenal prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2021-22

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Arsenal lock horns with Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday. Arsenal have not been at their best this year and cannot afford to drop points in this match.

Burnley have struggled in the Premier League this season and currently find themselves in the relegation zone. The home side suffered a 3-1 defeat against Everton last week and will need to bounce back in this game.

Arsenal, on the other hand, picked up their first league victory of the season against Norwich City last week and will need a similar result in this game. The Gunners are still in 16th place in the league table and have plenty of work to do this season.

Burnley vs Arsenal Head-to-Head

Arsenal have a good record against Burnley and have won 54 out of 121 games played between the two teams. Burnley have managed 34 victories against Arsenal and will need to cut the deficit on Saturday.

The previous game between the two teams took place in March this year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams wasted chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this week.

Burnley form guide in the Premier League: L-D-L-L

Arsenal form guide in the Premier League: W-L-L-L

Burnley vs Arsenal Team News

Burnley need to win this game

Burnley

Dale Stephens, Kevin Long, and Connor Roberts are injured at the moment and are ruled out of this match. Nathan Collins is also carrying a knock and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Dale Stephens, Kevin Long, Connor Roberts

Doubtful: Nathan Collins

Suspended: None

Arsenal have an impressive squad

Arsenal

Granit Xhaka is still serving a suspension and will not be available for this match. Mohamed Elneny and Rob Holding are also carrying knocks and will not be able to feature in this game.

Injured: Mohamed Elneny

Doubtful: Rob Holding

Suspended: Granit Xhaka

Burnley vs Arsenal Predicted XI

Burnley Predicted XI (4-4-2): Nick Pope; Ben Mee, James Tarkowski, Charlie Taylor, Matthew Lowton; Josh Brownhill, Ashley Westwood, Johann Gudmundsson, Dwight McNeil; Ashley Barnes, Chris Wood

Arsenal Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Aaron Ramsdale; Kieran Tierney, Gabriel Magalhaes, Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu; Albert Sambi Lokonga, Ainsley Maitland-Niles; Martin Odegaard, Nicolas Pepe, Bukayo Saka; Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Burnley vs Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal have recovered from a miserable start to their Premier League campaign and the remainder of the month will present a true test of their mettle. The Gunners have impressive players in their ranks and have a point to prove this year.

Burnley are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset but will need to work hard this weekend. Arsenal are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Burnley 1-3 Arsenal

