Burnley vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th August 2023

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Aston Villa lock horns with Vincent Kompany's Burnley side in an intriguing clash at Turf Moor on Sunday.

Burnley vs Aston Villa Preview

Burnley are currently in 18th place in the Premier League standings and are yet to hit their stride so far this season. The Clarets slumped to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The away side eased past Everton by a comfortable 4-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Burnley vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Aston Villa have a good record against Burnley and have won 52 out of the 120 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Burnley's 41 victories.

There has been at least one draw in each of the last six league campaigns that have seen Aston Villa pitted against Burnley, with seven of their 12 meetings during this time ending with shared spoils.

Aston Villa have won two of their last three league games away from home against Burnley - as many victories as they had managed in the 29 such matches preceding this run.

Burnley lost their opening game on their return to the English top flight and will look to avoid losing their first two games of a Premier League campaign for their third consecutive season.

Aston Villa followed up on their 5-1 defeat against Newcastle United with a 4-0 victory against Everton and became the first Premier League team to bounce back from a four-goal defeat on their opening day with a four-goal victory.

Burnley vs Aston Villa Prediction

Aston Villa have thrived under Unai Emery and have a formidable squad at their disposal. The likes of Ollie Watkins and Leon Bailey can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Burnley have punched above their weight over the past year and will need to prove their mettle in the Premier League. Aston Villa are in better form at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Burnley 1-2 Aston Villa

Burnley vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Aston Villa to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Burnley to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ollie Watkins to score - Yes