Burnley vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips - 7th May 2022

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of important fixtures this weekend as Burnley lock horns with Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa side at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Burnley vs Aston Villa Preview

Aston Villa are currently in 13th place in the Premier League standings and have endured a slump after a strong start to their year. The away side eased past Norwich City by a comfortable 2-0 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Burnley, on the other hand, are in 16th place in the league table at the moment and have pulled off a stunning coup to escape the relegation zone. The Clarets picked up a crucial 2-1 victory against Watford in their previous game and will need to be at their best this weekend.

Burnley vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Aston Villa have a good record against Burnley and have won 51 out of the 120 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Burnley's 41 victories.

Burnley won this exact fixture by a 3-2 margin last season and will look to win consecutive league games against Aston Villa for the first time in 45 years.

Aston Villa have won only one of their last 26 away games against Burnley in the Premier League, with their previous victory coming in 2020.

Of the last eight matches played between Aston Villa and Burnley, four matches have ended in a draw and both teams have won two games apiece.

Aston Villa and Burnley will be locking horns for the first time this season - this represents the latest two teams have faced each other in a single Premier League campaign in 34 years.

Burnley are looking to secure four consecutive Premier League victories for the first time since April 2018.

Burnley vs Aston Villa Prediction

Aston Villa have shown flashes of potential under Steven Gerrard but have plenty of work to do ahead of next season. The likes of Philippe Coutinho and Lucas Digne have added value to their squad and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Burnley have shown tremendous improvement under their new regime and are poised to survive yet another relegation scare. Both teams are similarly placed on paper and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Burnley 2-2 Aston Villa

Burnley vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Burnley to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Wout Weghorst to score - Yes

