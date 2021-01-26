Burnley vs Aston Villa prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

After a momentous last week on the road, Burnley are back in Premier League action at Turf Moor, where they take on Aston Villa on Wednesday night.

Burnley ended Liverpool's 68-match unbeaten league streak at Anfield last Thursday night. They were disciplined defensively, Nick Pope made a couple of superb saves, and then the Clarets delivered the sucker punch late in the game.

Ashley Barnes converted a penalty, which he won himself, to give Burnley the 1-0 win and heap further pressure on the Reds.

PREVIEW | SD gives his thoughts to the media ahead of Wednesday's fixture against Aston Villa 🦁



WATCH ⬇️ — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) January 25, 2021

Burnley also had an excellent FA Cup win over the weekend. They went to Craven Cottage and comprehensively beat Fulham 3-0.

Aston Villa are also coming into this game on the back of a win, as they played one of their league games in hand over the weekend. They beat Newcastle United 2-0, with goals from Ollie Watkins and Bertrand Traore.

Last week, Aston Villa put in a great performance at the Etihad Stadium against Manchester City, but lost 2-0 thanks to late goals from Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan.

Next: Burnley at Turf Moor! ⚪#MondayMotivation — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 25, 2021

Burnley vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head

Advertisement

Aston Villa have won 51 of the 119 games that they have played against Burnley, while losing 40 times. In total, 28 draws have taken place before between Burnley and Aston Villa.

The reverse fixture at Villa Park in mid-December ended 0-0.

Burnley form guide: W-W-L-L-W

Aston Villa form guide: W-L-L-L-D

Burnley vs Aston Villa Team News

Burnley

Charlie Taylor is likely to remain sidelined for Burnley, with Erik Pieters set to keep his place at left-back.

Burnley generally don't tinker too much with their lineups for league games. Given that Jay Rodriguez scored twice in the FA Cup against Fulham, he could come into contention. However, Chris Wood is likely to keep his spot alongside Barnes.

Injured: Charlie Taylor

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Aston Villa

Villa will once again have John McGinn available after he served a suspension in the game against Newcastle. McGinn is likely to come into the Aston Villa side to replace Marvelous Nakamba.

Kortney Hause's participation remains in doubt due to an ankle injury.

Injured: Wesley

Doubtful: Kortney Hause

Suspended: None

Burnley vs Aston Villa Predicted XI

Burnley Predicted XI (4-4-2): Nick Pope; Matt Lowton, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Erik Pieters; Robbie Brady, Josh Brownhill, Ashley Westwood, Dwight McNeil; Chris Wood, Ashley Barnes

Aston Villa Predicted XI (4-3-3): Emiliano Martinez; Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Matt Targett; Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Jack Grealish; Bertrand Traore, Ollie Watkins, Anwar El Ghazi

Burnley vs Aston Villa Prediction

Advertisement

Villa are having a dream season so far, and are playing some excellent football.

That is why we are predicting that they will beat Burnley and end the Clarets' great recent run of form.

Prediction: Burnley 1-2 Aston Villa