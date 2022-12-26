Burnley vs Birmingham City Prediction and Betting Tips | December 27th 2022

Burnley will host Birmingham City at Turf Moor on Tuesday in another round of EFL Championship football.

The home side have enjoyed a brilliant campaign and will fancy themselves promotion favorites as they head into the second half of the season. They picked up a 3-1 comeback win over Middlesbrough in their last league game via a quickfire double from Manuel Benson and an own goal midway through the second half.

Burnley sit atop the league standings with 47 points from 23 games. They will now be looking to continue their good run of form in the competition and strengthen their hold at the top.

Birmingham City have had mixed results this season but remain on the hunt for the playoff spots. They beat Reading 3-2 last time out via first-half strikes from team captain Troy Deeney and Tahith Chong before their opponents scored two consolation goals late in the game.

The visitors have picked up 32 points from 23 games this season and currently sit ninth in the Championship standings. They will aim to build on their latest results and continue their push up the table.

Burnley vs Birmingham City Head-to-Head

There have been 98 meetings between Burnley and Birmingham. The hosts have won 44 of those games while the visitors have won 32 times.

There have been 22 draws between the two sides including their most recent matchup which ended 1-1.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last three games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last 13 games in this fixture.

Burnley have picked up 28 points on home turf this season, the highest in the Championship so far.

The Blues have conceded 10 goals on home turf in the league this season. Only Sheffield United (9) have conceded fewer.

Burnley vs Birmingham City Prediction

The Clarets' latest result ended a four-game winning streak and they will be determined to bounce back here. They have won their last seven games on home turf and will fancy their chances ahead of the midweek clash.

Birmingham's latest result ended a three-game winless streak and they will aim to build on that. They have, however, struggled away from home of late and could lose here.

Prediction: Burnley 2-1 Birmingham City

Burnley vs Birmingham City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Burnley

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All but one of the last 10 matches between the two sides have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in all but one of their last 10 matchups)

Poll : 0 votes