Burnley vs Blackburn Prediction and Betting Tips | November 13, 2022 

Burnley and East Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers will battle for three points in an EFL Championship clash on Sunday.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a 3-1 comeback victory over Crawley Town in the EFL Cup at the same venue. Dominic Telford gave the visitors a shock lead in the 22nd minute but Anass Zaroury stepped off the bench to score a second-half brace and secure promotion for the Clarets.

Blackburn Rovers needed penalties to see off Premier League side West Ham away from home in the EFL Cup. Both sides played out a 2-2 draw in regular time which prompted penalties. A thrilling shootout followed that saw the Riversiders progress to the fourth round with a 10-9 victory on penalties.

They will turn their attention to league action where they sit in second spot on 36 points, two points behind table-toppers Burnley.

Burnley vs Blackburn Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 102 occasions and they are almost evenly split down the middle in terms of victories. Burnley have a marginally better record with 42 wins to their name, while Blackburn Rovers have 41 wins to their name.

This will be their first meeting since an EFL Cup second-round fixture that saw Burnley claim a 2-0 away victory in August 2017.

Burnley's 10 home league games this term have averaged three goals per game.

Blackburn have lost each of the last four head-to-head games.

Each of Burnley's last four games in all competitions have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Burnley's 16-game unbeaten run in the league was brought to an end in their 5-2 defeat to Sheffield United.

Burnley vs Blackburn Prediction

The first East Lancashire derby in five years has a lot riding on its outcome, with just two points separating the two rivals at the top of the table.

Burnley hold an advantage at the summit and will want to enter the World Cup break at the summit of the standings.

Blackburn Rovers have not been at their best on their travels, having won just four of their 10 away league games, losing four. We are backing Burnley to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Burnley 2-1 Blackburn Rovers

Burnley vs Blackburn Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Burnley to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Chelsea and other EPL GW 16 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes