Burnley vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31, 2024

Burnley and Blackburn Rovers square off in round four of the Championship on Saturday (August 31). Having lost the last six meetings between the two sides, John Eustace’s men journey to Turf Mor looking to secure their first away win of the league campaign.

The hosts suffered a second-round exit from the EFL Cup, losing 2-0 to Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux in midweek. It was a second consecutive defeat for Scott Parker’s side, who had lost 1-0 to Sunderland at the Stadium of Light last weekend.

Burnley had kicked off the season with back-to-back victories over Luton Town and Cardiff City in their first two Championship matches.

Meanwhile, Blackburn were dumped out of the EFL Cup in the second round on Tuesday following a 2-1 home defeat to Blackpool. Eustace’s men return to the Championship, where they kicked off their campaign with a 2-2 draw at Norwich City before edging out Oxford United 2-1 at home.

Burnley vs Blackburn Rovers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In their last 104 meetings, Burnley lead Burnley 44-41.

Burnley are on a six-match winning streak against Eustace’s men, scoring 10 goals and keeping five clean sheets since a 1-1 draw in September 2013.

Blackburn are unbeaten in five Championship matches, winning three, since a 3-1 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday in April.

Burnley vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

After a bright start to the season, Burnley have lost back-to-back games. While Blackburn should put up a fight, expect the Clarets to come away with all three points at home.

Prediction: Burnley 3-1 Blackburn

Burnley vs Blackburn Rovers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Burnley to win

Tip 2: First to score - Burnley (The hosts have opened the scoring in their last five games against Blackburn.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of their last seven meetings.)

