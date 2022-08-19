Burnley vs Blackpool prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

Burnley host Blackpool at Turf Moor in the EFL Championship on Saturday, with both sides having had similar starts to their season.

Burnley are currently 12th in the league, one point behind their opponents. Vincent Kompany's side are winless in their last three games and will be going into the game off the back of a 1-1 draw against Hull City last time out. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Blackpool on Saturday.

Blackpool are currently 9th in the league, one point off the top six. Michael Appleton's side have been in inconsistent form of late, having won only two of their last five games across all competitions. They will look to bounce back with a win against Burnley on Saturday.

Both sides will want to climb up the table with a win and that should make for an exciting contest.

Burnley vs Blackpool Head-to-Head

Burnley have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Blackpool winning the other two.

Burnley came away as 1-0 winners the last time the two sides met back in 2014.

Burnley Form Guide: D-L-D-W-W

Blackpool Form Guide: W-L-D-L-W

Burnley vs Blackpool Team News

Burnley

Kevin Long and Scott Twine are both doubts for the game. Meanwhile, Johann Berg Gudmunsson and Ashley Westwood are still out due to injury.

Injured: Johann Berg Gudmunsson, Ashley Westwood

Doubtful: Kevin Long, Scott Twine

Suspended: None

Blackpool

Blackpool have no new injury worries following their 1-0 win against QPR last time out. Keshi Anderson and Luke Garbutt are both still out injured.

Injured: Keshi Anderson, Luke Garbutt

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Burnley vs Blackpool Predicted XI

Burnley Predicted XI (4-3-3): Arijanet Muric; Ian Maatsen, Charlie Taylor, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Connor Roberts; Josh Cullen, Jack Cork, Josh Brownhill; Samuel Bastien, Vitinho, Jay Rodriguez

Blackpool Predicted XI (4-5-1): Daniel Grimshaw; Dominic Thompson, Rhys Williams, Hugo Ekpiteta, Callum Connolly; Jerry Yates, Josh Bowler, Lewis Fiorini, Kenneth Dougall, Charlie Patino; Shayne Lavery

Burnley vs Blackpool Prediction

It's hard to choose between the two sides based on their recent form and that should come to the fore during the game on Saturday.

We predict a tight game, with neither side coming out on top in a low scoring draw.

Prediction: Burnley 1-1 Blackpool

