Burnley vs Bournemouth Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd February 2024

Both Burnley and Bournemouth will look to return to winning ways as they lock horns at Turf Moor on Sunday.

February was rather frugal with joy as far as Burnley and Bournemouth are concerned with both teams failing to pick up a single victory last month. It was expected to be a tough month for the Clarets with fixtures against the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal, all of which they lost emphatically.

A 2-2 draw against Fulham at home on February 3 was their best result from last month. In their latest outing last Saturday, they suffered a 3-0 loss against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

With just 13 points on the board after 26 matches and trailing 17th-placed Nottingham Forest by 11, Vincent Kompany's men seem destined for relegation as things stand. The Belgian manager's future at Burnley's helm has become the subject of much speculation of late.

Their Sunday opponents haven't made many fond memories in the Premier League in recent weeks. Bournemouth are winless in their last seven league outings and will be desperate for a positive result against a lustreless Burnley.

To add to their Premier League frustrations, the Cherries fell to Leicester City in the fifth round of the FA Cup in midweek thanks to an extra-time strike from Abdul Fatawu.

Currently 14th in the table with 28 points, Bournemouth do run the risk of being schlepped back into the relegation dogfight should they continue their weary ways. Suffice it to say, a win at Turf Moor on Sunday would be most welcome for the Cherries.

Burnley vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bournemouth have picked up just one win in 14 previous away league meetings with Burnley.

After picking up a 2-1 win in the reverse fixture in October, Bournemouth are looking to record their first-ever league double over Burnley.

Burnley have conceded 10 losses in their 13 Premier League home matches this season.

Burnley have shipped in at least three goals in 11 of their 26 Premier League matches this term.

Bournemouth failed to pick up a single win from their first nine Premier League games this season. They subsequently won seven of their next nine. But they are currently on a seven-game winless streak in the competition.

Burnley vs Bournemouth Prediction

Neither Burnley nor Bournemouth have much wind in their sails heading into Sunday's encounter. If Dominic Solanke gets the green light to play a part on Sunday after a spell on the sidelines due to a knee injury, it could be a major boost for Bournemouth as they missed him dearly last month.

It will be a tight contest with not much to separate the two sides. But Burnley are going to find it difficult to snap their winless streak on Saturday.

Prediction: Burnley 0-1 Bournemouth

Burnley vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bournemouth to win

Tip 2: Game to have under 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bournemouth to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Man Utd and other Premier League GW 27 fixtures! Click here