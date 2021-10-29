Burnley vs Brentford Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th October 2021

Burnley host Brentford in a tantalizing English Premier League game set to take place at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Both teams played in the EFL Cup in midweek, but only Brentford managed to progress to the next round. The Londoners won their game 2-1 against Championship side Stoke City as Ivan Toney and Sergi Canos registered their names on the scoresheet.

Brentford are 12th in the Premier League table, with 12 points from nine matches played so far.

Burnley, on the other hand, find themselves in the relegation zone with just four points from nine matches. They are coming off a 1-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur in the EFL Cup.

Burnley vs Brentford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Burnley and Brentford have played four games against each other so far. Brentford have not managed to win a single game against Saturday's opponents Burnley, who will seek their fifth head-to-head win.

Burnley have won their last four meetings with Brentford in all competitions, most recently beating the Bees home and away in the 2015-16 Championship campaign.

Brentford have won just one of their last 12 away games against Burnley in all competitions (five draws, six defeats), winning 2-1 in a third-tier match in December 1996. This will be the first-ever top-flight meeting between the two sides.

Burnley haven’t won any of their last five home league games against promoted sides - drawing three and losing two - having won six of their eight such games before this (two draws).

Burnley vs Brentford Prediction

Brentford have played some scintillating football despite survival being the number one priority and have been unlucky with some of their results. Thomas Frank's side are likely to dominate proceedings even away from home, and it is unlikely that Burnley will be able to get even a point off them at the weekend.

#BURBRE | #UTC 💬 Dyche: "Management is about having those tough, but good, decisions when everyone is fit, that is why you build squads."

Sean Dyche will be lining up his side in a defensive formation, but Brentford's slick passing and their prolific forwards could make life difficult for the Clarets defenders. Hence, we expect the away side to prevail by a narrow margin in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Burnley 2-3 Brentford

Burnley vs Brentford Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Brentford

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Five of the last six league meetings between Burnley and Brentford have ended with both teams getting on the scoreboard and this is just what we expect to happen again on Saturday).

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals: YES (we're predicting that at least three goals will be scored this weekend as four of the last six encounters between these two sides have ended the same way).

