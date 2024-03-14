Burnley vs Brentford Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16th 2024

Burnley will welcome Brentford to Turf Moor in Premier League action on Saturday.

The hosts are winless in their last 11 games in all competitions and managed to arrest their losing streak after four games in the Premier League last week, playing a 2-2 draw away at West Ham United. David Datro Fofana broke the deadlock in the 11th minute, while their lead was doubled late in the first half thanks to Konstantinos Mavropanos' own goal.

Lucas Paquetá halved the deficit for West Ham in the first minute of the second half, while Danny Ings scored an injury-time equalizer against his former employers.

The visitors have also endured a poor run of form and are winless in their last five league outings. They met Arsenal last week, suffering a 2-1 away defeat. Yoane Wissa equalized in the first half after Declan Rice broke the deadlock in the 19th minute. Kai Havertz bagged the match-winner in the 86th minute to help Arsenal move to the top of the league table.

Burnley vs Brentford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 33 times in all competitions thus far, with just three meetings taking place in the Premier League. The hosts have the better record in this fixture with 13 wins. The visitors are not far behind with 10 wins, and 10 games have ended in draws.

The three Premier League meetings between them have produced conclusive results, with the visitors having a 2-1 lead in wins.

Burnley are winless in their last 10 league outings, suffering seven losses. They have just one win at home in the league this season.

Brentford have lost eight of their last nine away games in the Premier League.

The hosts have scored three goals apiece in four of their last seven meetings against the visitors.

Burnley vs Brentford Prediction

The Clarets have endured a winless run across all competitions in 2024, suffering six losses in nine games. They have conceded at least two goals in their last seven games while failing to score three times in that period. They have suffered four losses in their last six home games while failing to score in these defeats as well.

They are unbeaten in their last four home games against the visitors and have suffered just one loss on home turf in this fixture since 1935. Vincent Kompany has no new team news for this match, and a similar starting XI from their 2-2 draw against West Ham United is expected to be fielded here.

The Bees have lost four of their last five league games, conceding 13 goals while scoring six times, and might struggle here. They have lost eight of their last nine away games in the Premier League, conceding 19 goals. They have won their last two Premier League meetings against the hosts while keeping clean sheets in those matches and will look to build on that form.

Sergio Reguilon is expected to return to the bench after missing out against Arsenal with a minor hamstring injury. Nonetheless, Thomas Frank continues to have a lengthy absentee list.

Considering the recent struggles of the two teams, they are likely to settle for a draw.

Prediction: Burnley 1-1 Brentford

Burnley vs Brentford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Yoane Wissa to score or assist any time - Yes