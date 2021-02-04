Burnley vs Brighton & Hove Albion prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Burnley are set to play host to Brighton & Hove Albion at Turf Moor on Saturday for their latest English Premier League fixture.

Burnley come into this game on the back of a 2-0 loss to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City yesterday at Turf Moor. First-half goals from Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus and England international Raheem Sterling ensured victory for Manchester City.

Brighton & Hove Albion, on the other hand, beat Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool 1-0 yesterday at Anfield. A second-half goal from young Colombia international Steven Alzate sealed the deal for Graham Potter's Brighton & Hove Albion.

Burnley vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head

In 15 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is exactly even. Brighton & Hove Albion have won four games, lost four and drawn seven.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the English Premier League, with the game ending in a 0-0 draw. Burnley managed only one shot on target, and the likes of Danny Welbeck, Neal Maupay and Aaron Connolly were unable to find the net.

Burnley form guide in the English Premier League: L-L-W-W-L

Brighton & Hove Albion form guide in the English Premier League: W-W-D-W-L

Burnley vs Brighton & Hove Albion Team News

Burnley

Burnley could be without striker Ashley Barnes, New Zealand international Chris Wood, left-back Charlie Taylor, Republic of Ireland international Robbie Brady and midfielder Josh Brownhill, who are all doubts to feature in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Chris Wood, Ashley Barnes, Josh Brownhill, Charlie Taylor, Robbie Brady

Suspended: None

Brighton & Hove Albion

Meanwhile, Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter will be unable to call upon the services of talented right-back Tariq Lamptey, Iran international Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Romanian striker Florin Andone.

There are doubts over the availability of forward Danny Welbeck, goalkeeper Jason Steele, winger Solly March, Colombian forward Jose Izquierdo, Netherlands internationals Davy Propper and Joel Veltman and Argentine midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

Injured: Tariq Lamptey, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Florin Andone

Doubtful: Danny Welbeck, Jason Steele, Solly March, Jose Izquierdo, Davy Propper, Joel Veltman, Alexis Mac Allister

Suspended: None

Burnley vs Brighton & Hove Albion Predicted XI

Burnley Predicted XI (4-4-2): Nick Pope, Matthew Lowton, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Erik Pieters, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Ashley Westwood, Jack Cork, Dwight McNeil, Jay Rodriguez, Matej Vydra

Brighton & Hove Albion Predicted XI (3-5-2): Robert Sanchez, Ben White, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, Aaron Connolly, Pascal Gross, Yves Bissouma, Steven Alzate, Dan Burn, Neal Maupay, Leandro Trossard

Burnley vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

Burnley are 17th in the league table, but are eight points ahead of 18th placed Fulham. Manager Sean Dyche has done well with his resources, with goalkeeper Nick Pope and centre-back James Tarkowski arguably the club's most valuable players.

A battling effort from the lads this evening.



We go again on Saturday. 👊#BURBRI 🔜 pic.twitter.com/8PkwkLOG6P — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) February 3, 2021

Brighton & Hove Albion, on the other hand, are 15th in the league table, and have now registered victories over Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool. Manager Graham Potter has a talented squad to work with, and they have added Polish youngsters Michal Karbownik and Jakub Moder, as well as South African winger Percy Tau and talented Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo the mix.

The Seagulls are in good form, and will be confident after their performances against Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool. They should be able to emerge victorious.

Prediction: Burnley 0-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

