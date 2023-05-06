Burnley vs Cardiff City Prediction and Betting Tips | May 8th 2023

Burnley bring their 2022-23 EFL Championship campaign to an end on Monday when they welcome Cardiff City to Turf Moor.

After storming to the league title and securing their return to the Premier League, Vincent Kompany’s men will now look to close out the season on a winning note.

Burnley made it two wins from two last Saturday when they edged out Bristol City 2-1 courtesy of goals from Manuel Benson and Jay Rodriguez at the Ashton Gate Stadium.

Prior to that, Kompany’s side suffered their first home defeat of the season as they were beaten 2-1 by QPR on April 22, three days before picking up a 2-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

Burnley, who finished first in the table to clinch their return to the English top-flight, have now won 28 of their 45 Championship games and will be looking close out the season on a high.

Cardiff City, on the other hand, were sent crashing back to earth last time out as they fell to a 2-1 home loss against Huddersfield Town.

Sabri Lamouchi’s side were previously on a three-game unbeaten run, claiming seven points from a possible 12 in that time.

Despite their disappointing campaign, Cardiff City have confirmed their safety as they sit five points above the relegation zone.

Burnley vs Cardiff City Head-To-Head and Betting Tips

With 30 wins from the last 86 meetings between the sides, Burnley hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Cardiff City have picked up one fewer win in that time, while 27 games have ended all square.

Burnley are unbeaten in their last six games against Cardiff, claiming two wins and four draws since a 4-0 loss in October 2012.

The Bluebirds have won three of their last four away games since the start of April, with a 4-1 loss at Sheffield United on April 15 being the exception.

Burnley boasts the division’s joint-best record on home turf, having picked up 51 points from their 23 home matches so far.

Burnley vs Cardiff City Prediction

Burnley have enjoyed a stellar season and will be looking to end the campaign on a three-match winning streak. While the Bluebirds have been solid on the road of late, Kompany’s side boast a superior squad and we are backing them to extend their dominance in this fixture.

Prediction: Burnley 2-1 Cardiff City

Burnley vs Cardiff City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Burnley

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of Cardiff’s last five matches)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in nine of the previous 10 clashes between the sides)

