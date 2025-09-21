Burnley vs Cardiff City Prediction and Betting Tips | September 23rd 2025

Burnley will host Cardiff City at Turf Moor on Tuesday in the third round of the 2025-26 EFL Cup campaign. The home side have struggled for results in the English Premier League this season, although they recently played out a 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest and will be looking to return to winning ways in the domestic cup this week.

They faced Derby County in the previous round of the tournament last month and won 2-1, with Aaron Ramsey opening the scoring after just four minutes before Oliver Sonne netted the game-winner in the 91st minute.

Cardiff City, meanwhile, opened their cup campaign with a 2-1 home win over Swindon Town, featuring first-half goals from Cian Ashford and Rubin Colwill. They then beat Cheltenham Town 3-0 in the next round, featuring goals from three different players, including former Arsenal defender Calum Chambers.

The visitors last appeared at this stage of the Carabao Cup back in the 2023-24 campaign, facing Blackburn Rovers and losing 5-2, and will be looking to test their mettle against top-flight opposition this week.

Burnley vs Cardiff City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark the 90th meeting between Burnley and Cardiff. The hosts have won 33 of their previous matchups, while the visitors have won 29 times, with their other 33 contests ending in draws.

The two teams last faced off in a Championship clash back in March, which the Clarets won 2-1 to register a third consecutive victory in the fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture.

Neither side have won the EFL Cup, although Cardiff finished runners-up in the 2011-12 campaign.

Burnley vs Cardiff City Prediction

Burnley are on a three-game winless streak, with two of those games ending in defeat, and will be desperate to put out a response here. They have lost just one of four games at Turf Moor this season and will head into the midweek clash as clear favorites.

The Bluebirds' latest result ended a 10-game unbeaten run across all competitions and they will be looking to bounce back here. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams could, however, see the visitors lose this one.

Prediction: Burnley 2-1 Cardiff City

Burnley vs Cardiff City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Burnley to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of the hosts' last four matches)

