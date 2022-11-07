Burnley vs Crawley Town Prediction and Betting Tips | November 8, 2022

Burnley will host Crawley Town at Turf Moor in the third round of the EFL Cup on Tuesday (November 8), looking to bounce back after their latest setback.

The Clarets saw their four-game winning run snapped following a 5-2 loss to Sheffield United on Saturday, That was also their first loss in 19 games across competitions.

However, Vincent Kompany's side remain atop the EFL Championship standings with 38 points from 20 games, two clear of second-placed Blackburn Rovers. Burnley overcame Shrewsbury Town in the second round of the cup in August courtesy of Samuel Bastien's 50th-minute strike. They're looking to reach the fourth round of the competition for the third year in a row.

Crawley, meanwhile, are struggling in League Two with 14 points and three wins from 16 games to languish in 19th place in the standings.

After going unbeaten in their previous five games, the Red Devils were brought back to earth by Accrington Stanley in a 4-1 loss in the first round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

It's not the most ideal preparation for the Burnley game, and the last thing the team needs right now is back-to-back cup exits.

Burnley vs Crawley Town Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between Burnley and Crawley.

Burnley have reached the fourth round of the Carabao Cup in the last two years.

Crawley overcame Bristol Rovers (1-0) and Fulham (2-0) in the last two rounds.

Crawley have reached the third round of the EFL Cup for the first time since 2019, when they reached the fourth round.

Crawley are winless in all ten away games this season across competitions.

Burnley, meanwhile, are unbeaten in all ten home games this season, winning their last four by a combined score of 10-3

Burnley vs Crawley Town Prediction

Burnley are coming off a heavy defeat but have been impressive overall, so their chances of prevailing are bright.

Crawley, meanwhile, have also looked decent in recent weeks but don't have the quality to match the Clarets, who should comfortably win.

Prediction: Burnley 3-1 Crawley Town

Burnley vs Crawley Town Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Burnley

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

