Burnley vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips - 20th November 2021

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of fixtures this month as Burnley take on Patrick Vieira's in-form Crystal Palace outfit at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Burnley vs Crystal Palace Preview

Burnley are in 18th place in the Premier League standings and will need to work hard to avoid a relegation battle this season. The hosts can work as a robust unit on their day and held league-leaders Chelsea to a 1-1 draw in the Premier League earlier this month.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive under Patrick Vieira this season. The Eagles eased past Wolves by a 2-0 margin in their previous Premier League game and will be confident going into this fixture.

Burnley vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Burnley have a good record against Crystal Palace and have won 21 out of 51 games played between the two teams, as opposed to Crystal Palace's 13 victories.

Burnley have an excellent recent record against Crystal Palace and have kept clean sheets in their last three games against the Eagles.

Crystal Palace are looking to win three Premier League games on the trot for the first time in over 18 months.

Connor Gallagher has been excellent for Crystal Palace this season and has managed four goals and two assists in his 10 Premier League appearances so far.

Burnley's victory against Brentford last month ended their dismal 14-game winless streak at Turf Moor in the Premier League.

None of the Premier League meetings between Crystal Palace have ended in a draw, with the Eagles winning three games and the Clarets winning five.

Burnley vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Crystal Palace have been impressive in the Premier League so far and will want to put pressure on the European places this season. The Eagles have pulled off a few excellent results in recent weeks and will be intent on proving their mettle this weekend.

Burnley are known for their feisty approach to Premier League games and are perfectly capable of pulling off a victory on Saturday. Crystal Palace are the better team, however, and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Burnley 1-2 Crystal Palace

Burnley vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Crystal Palace

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Wilfried Zaha to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - Bold prediction: Burnley to win by two goals

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi