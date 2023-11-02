Burnley vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips | November 4th 2023

Burnley will host Crystal Palace at Turf Moor on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 English Premier League campaign.

The home side have struggled for results in the top-flight so far and find themselves in the drop zone heading into the second quarter of the season. They were beaten 2-1 by Bournemouth in their last league outing, taking the lead early in the game via a stunning half-volley from Charlie Taylor before their opponents turned the game on its head in the second half.

Burnley sit 19th in the league table with just four points from 10 games. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways this weekend.

Crystal Palace have hit a rough patch in recent weeks and now sit in the bottom half of the standings. They were beaten 2-1 by Tottenham Hotspur in their last match, sitting two goals down before Jordan Ayew scored a consolation goal deep into additional time.

The visitors sit 13th in the table with 12 points picked up so far and will be looking to add to that tally on Saturday.

Burnley vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 53 competitive meetings between Burnley and Palace. The hosts have won 21 of those games while the visitors have won 13 times. There have been 19 draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash in February last year which ended 1-1.

The home team are undefeated in their last five games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

Burnley have scored eight league goals this season. Only last-placed Sheffield United (7) have scored fewer.

Two of Palace's three league wins this season have come away from home.

Burnley vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Burnley are on a four-game losing streak and have won just one of their 10 league outings this season. They have lost their last five home matches and will be desperate to end that streak this weekend.

Palace, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just one of their last seven games across all competitions. They have lost three of their last four matches on the road of late but could pick up a point against a fellow struggling team this Saturday.

Prediction: Burnley 2-2 Crystal Palace

Burnley vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (The hosts' last five matches have all produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of the Clarets' last four league matches)