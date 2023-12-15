Burnley vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th December 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Burnley lock horns with Sean Dyche's Everton side in an important encounter at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Burnley vs Everton Preview

Burnley are currently in 19th place in the Premier League standings and have struggled to cope with the rigours of the top flight this season. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Everton, on the other hand, are in 17th place in the league table at the moment and have improved in recent weeks. The Toffees stunned Chelsea with a 2-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Burnley vs Everton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Everton have a good historical record against Burnley and have won 52 out of the 121 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Burnley's 38 victories.

Burnley have won five of their eight matches at home against Everton in the Premier League - more victories than they have managed at Turf Moor against any other opponent in the competition.

Everton lost their previous game against Burnley at Turf Moor by a 3-2 margin in 2022 and last lost consecutive league games at the venue in the 2017-18 season.

Burnley have picked up four points from their last three matches in the Premier League - as many as they had managed in their first 13 league games of the season.

Everton have won each of their last three matches in the Premier League and have managed to keep clean sheets in all these games.

Burnley vs Everton Prediction

Everton have come into their own over the past month and will look to make the most of their purple patch this weekend. Abdoulaye Doucoure has found the back of the net in each of his last two games and will look to make his mark in this match.

Burnley have not been at their best this season and cannot afford to drop points in this match. Everton are in better form at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Burnley 1-3 Everton

Burnley vs Everton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Everton to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Everton to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Abdoulaye Doucoure to score - Yes