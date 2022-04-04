Burnley vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips - 6th April 2022

The Premier League is back in action with another set of fixtures this week as Burnley lock horns with Frank Lampard's Everton side in an important clash at Turf Moor on Wednesday.

Burnley vs Everton Preview

Burnley are currently in 19th place in the Premier League standings and face an intense battle to avoid relegation this season. The home side suffered a predictable 2-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City over the weekend and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Everton, on the other hand, are in 17th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled to meet expectations this season. The Toffees suffered a damaging 2-1 defeat against West Ham United in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Burnley vs Everton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Everton have a good record against Burnley and have won 52 out of 119 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Burnley's 37 victories.

Burnley have won four home games against Everton in the Premier League - more than they have against any other opponent in the competition.

Everton won the reverse fixture against Burnley by a 3-1 margin and could complete a league double over the hosts for the third time in the last eight years.

Everton have lost their last two matches against teams in the relegation zone and could potentially match a streak of three consecutive defeats in 1997.

Burnley have won only one of their last nine midweek matches in the Premier League but did manage to defeat Tottenham Hotspur in one of these fixtures in February this year.

Everton have received a red card in each of these last three Premier League matches - no team in the Premier League has ever had a player sent off in four consecutive games.

Burnley vs Everton Prediction

Everton have failed in most aspects of their game this season and are in dire need of some inspiration at the moment. The Toffees are dangerously close to the relegation zone and cannot afford a poor result this week.

Burnley are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset on their day and will need to step up in this fixture. Both teams are evenly matched and could play out a draw on Wednesday.

Prediction: Burnley 1-1 Everton

Burnley vs Everton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Everton to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Wout Weghorst to score - Yes

