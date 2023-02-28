Burnley vs Fleetwood Town Prediction and Betting Tips | March 1st 2023

Burnley and Fleetwood Town go head-to-head at Turf Moor for a place in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on Wednesday.

The Clarets have won the last two meetings between the sides and will look to extend their dominance in this fixture.

Burnley edged closer to the EFL Championship title last weekend as they cruised to an emphatic 4-0 win over Huddersfield Town.

Vincent Kompany’s side are currently unbeaten in 14 straight matches and hold a 12-point lead at the top of the league table.

Burnley have now turned their sights to the FA Cup where they kicked off their campaign with an impressive 4-2 win over Premier League side Bournemouth on January 7, before needing two legs to secure a 2-1 aggregate win over Ipswich Town in the fourth round.

Meanwhile, Fleetwood Town edged out Oxford City, Ebbsfleet United and QPR in the opening three rounds before securing a 2-1 win over two legs against Sheffield Wednesday in round four.

Scott Brown’s side head into Wednesday off the back of a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Morecambe last weekend.

Fleetwood are currently unbeaten in six consecutive matches in all competitions, claiming five wins and one draw since a 3-2 loss against Burton Albion on February 4.

Burnley vs Fleetwood Town Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third-ever meeting between the sides. They first met in a friendly tie in July 2015, when Burnley picked up a comfortable 2-0 victory.

Both sides squared off at the Highbury Stadium exactly four years later, with the Clarets cruising to yet another 2-0 friendly win.

Burnley are unbeaten at Turf Moor this season, with their last home defeat coming in May 2022, when they lost 2-1 against Newcastle United in their final game of the 2021-22 Premier League campaign.

Fleetwood Town have won all but one of their last six matches across all competitions, with a goalless draw at Plymouth Argyle on February 18 being the exception.

Burnley are currently without defeat in 14 consecutive matches across all competitions, claiming 11 wins and three draws since December.

Burnley vs Fleetwood Town Prediction

While Fleetwood will look to continue their impressive run, they face high-flying Burnley, who have been the best side in the Championship this season. Kompany’s side are unbeaten at Turf Moor this season and we are backing them to claim the desired results in front of their home fans once again.

Prediction: Burnley 3-1 Fleetwood Town

Burnley vs Fleetwood Town Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Burnley

Tip 2: First to score - Burnley (The Clarets have opened the scoring in six of their last seven games)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in seven of Fleetwood’s last eight games)

