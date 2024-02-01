Burnley vs Fulham Palace Prediction and Betting Tips | February 3rd 2024

The action continues in round 23 of the Premier League as Burnley and Fulham go head-to-head at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Both sides have struggled to get going in recent weeks and will head into this one in search of their first win since the turn of the year.

Burnley dropped more points in their race against the drop as they fell to a 3-1 loss against title-chasing Manchester City on Wednesday.

Vincent Kompany’s men have now failed to win their last five matches, picking up one draw and losing four, including a 1-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup on January 5.

With 12 points from 22 matches, Burnley are currently 19th in the Premier League table, two points above rock-bottom Sheffield United and five points away from safety.

Elsewhere, Fulham continued to struggle for results as they were held to a goalless draw by Everton at Craven Cottage last Tuesday.

Marco Silva’s side have now gone five consecutive games without a win in all competitions, losing three and picking up two draws since a 1-0 FA Cup victory over Rotherham United on January 5.

With 25 points from 22 matches, Fulham are currently 12th in the league standings, level on points with 13th-placed Bournemouth.

Burnley vs Fulham Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 49 wins from the last 100 meetings between the sides, Burnley boast the upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Fulham have picked up 31 wins since their first encounter in October 1907, while the spoils have been shared on 20 occasions.

Burnley are unbeaten in their last five games against the Cottagers, claiming four wins and one draw since a 4-2 loss in August 2018.

Fulham have lost all but one of their last seven away matches across all competitions, with their EFL Cup penalty-shootout victory over Everton on December 19 being the exception.

Burnley currently hold the worst home record in the Premier League, having picked up just four points from their 11 matches at Turf Moor so far.

Burnley vs Fulham Prediction

Burnley and Fulham have endured a tough start to the year and will head into the weekend in search of a pick-me-up.

While Fulham are slight favorites on paper, they have failed to win their last 10 away games in the league and we see them struggling once again.

Prediction: Burnley 1-1 Fulham

Burnley vs Fulham Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in seven of Burnley’s last nine outings)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in the last 10 meetings between the two sides)