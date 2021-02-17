Burnley vs Fulham prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Burnley host Fulham at Turf Moor in the Premier League on Wednesday night, as both teams play their game in hand.

Sean Dyche's side could move up two spots to 14th, if they win tonight and put further distance between themselves and Fulham, who are 18th.

After losing to Bournemouth in the FA Cup fifth round last week, Burnley bounced back superbly at the weekend. The Clarets beat Crystal Palace 3-0 at Selhurst Park with goals from Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Jay Rodriguez and Matt Lowton.

Fulham are currently seven points off safety, but gave themselves a boost with a massive result over the weekend.

Scott Parker's side beat Everton 2-0 at Goodison Park, with new signing Josh Maja playing a starring role thanks to a brace.

Parker's side are still well adrift of safety, so they will need to keep the results coming in order to have any hope of survival. Newcastle, who are a spot above them, have 25 points from 24 games. Meanwhile, Fulham have just 18 points from their 23 games so far.

Burnley vs Fulham Head-to-Head

Fulham have won 31 and lost 46 of the previous 96 clashes that they have had against Burnley. There have been 19 draws between these two sides in that period.

Burnley form guide: W-L-D-L-L

Fulham form guide: W-D-L-D-D

Burnley vs Fulham Team News

Burnley

Ben Mee has been ruled out due to concussion protocols after he suffered a head injury in the game against Crystal Palace. Erik Pieters is a doubt as well.

Strikers Chris Wood and Matej Vydra are both injured. It is likely that Ashley Barnes will partner Jay Rodriguez up front for Dyche's side in this game.

Injured: Ben Mee, Chris Wood, Matej Vydra, Charlie Taylor

Doubtful: Erik Pieters

Suspended: None

Fulham

Tom Cairney remains ruled out with an injury. Aleksandar Mitrovic has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating.

However, with Maja's two goals at the weekend, Parker will not be excessively worried about his attack.

Injured: Tom Cairney

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Aleksandar Mitrovic

Burnley vs Fulham Predicted XIs

Burnley Predicted XI (4-4-2): Nick Pope; Matt Lowton, James Tarkowski, Kevin Long, Anthony Driscoll-Glennon; Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Jack Cork, Ashley Westwood, Dwight McNeil; Ashley Barnes, Jay Rodriguez

Fulham Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alphonse Areola; Kenny Tete, Joachim Andersen, Tosin Adarabioyo, Ola Aina; Harrison Reed, Mario Lemina; Ademola Lookman, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Bobby Decordova-Reid; Josh Maja

Burnley vs Fulham Prediction

With Mee absent and Pieters' participation in doubt, Fulham will have received a boost. Burnley will certainly miss their captain at the heart of the defense.

With the form that Maja is in, and the likes of Lookman and Decordova-Reid alongside him, we expect Fulham to pick up a big away win.

Prediction: Burnley 0-1 Fulham