Burnley vs Huddersfield Town Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25, 2023

Burnley host Huddersfield Town at Turf Moor in round 34 of the EFL Championship on Saturday (February 25).

The Terriers picked up their first win since the turn of the year last time out and will look to build on that result.

Burnley FC @BurnleyOfficial Josh Cullen knows that the Clarets will need to be at their best to come away with a victory against the Terriers this weekend Josh Cullen knows that the Clarets will need to be at their best to come away with a victory against the Terriers this weekend 👊

Burnley were denied a sixth consecutive away win, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Millwall at the Den in midweek.

However, the Clarets have extended their unbeaten run in the Championship to 13 games, winning 11, since a 5-2 loss against Sheffield United in November. With 73 points from 33 games, Vincent Kompany’s men sit atop the standings with a healthy 12-point cushion over second-placed Sheffield United.

Burnley FC @BurnleyOfficial Home is where the heart is 🫶 Home is where the heart is 🫶 https://t.co/5fsbzHY7Xh

Meanwhile, Huddersfield stopped the rot last weekend, coming from behind to beat Birmingham City 2-1.

Before that, Neil Warnock’s men went without a win in their first eight games of the year, losing five. With 31 points from 32 games, Huddersfield are 22nd in the league table, four points off 21st-placed Cardiff City outside the relegation zone.

Burnley vs Huddersfield Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 35 wins from the last 77 meetings, Burnley boast a superior record in the fixture.

Huddersfield have picked up 28 wins in that period, while 14 games have ended all square.

Burnley are unbeaten in eight of their last nine games against the Terriers, winning five, since November 2013.

Kompany’s men are unbeaten in their last 13 games across competitions since a 2-0 EFL Cup loss against Manchester United in December.

Huddersfield are without an away win this year, losing four, since their 2-1 Boxing Day victory over Preston North End.

Burnley vs Huddersfield Town Prediction

While Burnley have enjoyed a superb campaign, Huddersfield find themselves languishing at the wrong end of the standings. Given the gulf in quality between the two sides and their contrasting form, the Clarets should return to winning ways and heap more misery on struggling Huddersfield.

Prediction: Burnley 3-1 Huddersfield Town

Burnley vs Huddersfield Town Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Burnley

Tip 2: First to score - Burnley (The Clarets have opened the scoring in five of their last six games.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in nine of the last ten meetings between the two teams.)

