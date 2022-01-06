Burnley vs Huddersfield Town prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2021-22

Domestic football continues in England at the weekend in the form of the FA Cup and will see Burnley host Huddersfield Town at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Burnley made it to the fifth round of the FA Cup last season, beating MK Dons on penalties in the third round before beating Fulham 3-0 in the next stage. They however fell to a 2-0 home defeat at the hands of Championship side Bournemouth.

The Clarets are currently struggling with their league assignments this season and currently sit in the drop zone. They will be looking to pick up a win in the cup game at the weekend as they look to get their season back on track.

Huddersfield Town have now been knocked out at this stage of the cup competition four consecutive times. They were dumped out of the competition last season by Plymouth Argyle and will be looking to put that behind them this weekend.

Huddersfield Town are currently enjoying life in the Championship being sixth in the table and will be looking to replicate that form in the domestic cup.

Burnley vs Huddersfield Town Head-to-Head

There have been 75 meetings between Burnley and Huddersfield Town. The hosts have won 34 of those games, while the visitors have won 27 times. There have been 14 draws between the two sides.

The two teams last faced off in a Premier League game back in 2019. Burnley won the game 2-1.

Burnley Form Guide (All Competitions): L-L-D-L-D

Huddersfield Town Form Guide (All Competitions): D-W-W-W-D

Burnley vs Huddersfield Town Team News

Burnley

Nick Pope, Ashley Barnes, Connor Roberts and Josh Brownhill are all out with injuries and will not play Saturday's game.

Maxwell Cornet has been called up to represent Cote d'Ivoire at the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations and is therefore absent from the squad.

Injured: Nick Pope, Ashley Barnes, Connor Roberts, Josh Brownhill

Unavailable: Maxwell Cornet

Suspended: None

Huddersfield Town

Naby Sarr, Rolando Aarons, Daniel Ward, Jonathan Hogg and Alex Vallejo are all injured and will miss the cup clash at the weekend. Fraizer Campbell is a doubt for the game.

Injured: Naby Sarr, Rolando Aarons, Daniel Ward, Jonathan Hogg, Alex Vallejo

Doubtful: Fraizer Campbell

Suspended: None

Burnley vs Huddersfield Town Predicted XI

Burnley Predicted XI (4-4-2): Wayne Hennessey; Matthew Lowton, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Charlie Taylor; Johan Gudmundsson, Ashley Westwood, Jack Cork, Dwight McNeil; Matej Vydra, Aaron Lennon

Huddersfield Town Predicted XI (3-4-3): Lee Nicholls; Levi Colwill, Matthew Pearson, Tom Lees; Harry Toffolo, Lewis O'Brien, Scott High, Sorba Thomas; Danel Sinani, Duane Holmes, Jordan Rhodes

Burnley vs Huddersfield Town Prediction

Burnley are finding life in the English top-flight hard at the moment. They are winless in their last seven outings and will now be looking to turn their attention to a different competition.

Huddersfield Town are alive and well in their race for promotion in the Championship and have not lost in their last six games. They will be looking to test their mettle against top-flight opposition and could just come out on top.

Prediction: Burnley 1-2 Huddersfield Town

Edited by Shardul Sant