Burnley vs Ipswich Town Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th February 2023

Burnley host Ipswich Town at Turf Moor in the fourth round replay of the FA Cup on Tuesday, looking to get the job done and progress into the next stage of the competition.

The sides played out a 0-0 draw at Portman Road last week, although the Clarets were the better side and dominated the statistics.

Vincent Kompany's side warmed up for the replay with a clinical 3-0 demolition of Norwich City in the EFL Championship on Saturday, their ninth consecutive win in the league.

Anass Zaroury, Vitinho and Hjalmar Ekdal all scored apiece for Burnley, who remained strong at the top of the table with 65 points from 29 games, seven clear of second-placed Sheffield United.

They will now look to channel the momentum into this fixture.

Ipswich, meanwhile, snatched a draw against Cambridge United after Freddie Ladapo equalized for the Tractor Boys early into the second half, canceling out Harvey Knibbs' opener early on.

With 55 points from 29 games, Kieran McKenna's side are in third place in League One but have a serious challenge on their hands here on Tuesday.

Burnley vs Ipswich Town Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 44 previous clashes between the sides, with Ipswich winning 19 times over Burnley and losing on 13 occasions.

The last two clashes between Burnley and Ipswich have ended in goalless stalemates - in January 2016 (EFL Championship) and February 2023 (FA Cup).

Burnley are unbeaten in their last four home games to Ipswich - all in Championship between 2011 and 2016, keeping a clean sheet in each game.

There's been only four goals scored in the last five games between Burnley and Ipswich in all competitions.

This will be Burnley's first FA Cup replay since the 2016-17 season when their third-round tie with Sunderland was replayed, and they ended up winning 2-0. They've won their last five replays on home soil.

Ipswich have been eliminated from six of their last eight FA Cup replays, while this is their first replay in the fourth round of the cup since the 1997-98 season.

Burnley vs Ipswich Town Prediction

Ipswich may opt for a more defensive approach here, since they are playing away from home, in an effort to push the game all the way to penalties. However, Burnley are strong enough to pick up a win on home soil.

Prediction: Burnley 2-0 Ipswich Town

Burnley vs Ipswich Town Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Burnley

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

