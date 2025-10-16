Burnley vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips | October 18 2025

Burnley welcome Leeds United to Turf Moor for a Premier League clash between promoted teams this Saturday.

Burnley come into this match in 18th place with seven matches gone, and Scott Parker's men are on a pretty terrible run of form right now. Leeds, meanwhile, are in a respectable 15th despite losing their last match.

So who will come out on top in Lancashire this weekend?

Burnley vs Leeds United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Leeds have won three of their last six meetings with Burnley and have only lost one of those games. However, their last victory was back in January 2022, and their last trip to Turf Moor ended in a 0-0 draw.

Burnley will come into this match winless in six games across all competitions, and have lost their last three in a row. More concerningly, they have let in 15 goals - the second-most in the Premier League thus far, a big change from the tight defence they boasted in the EFL Championship last season.

Leeds suffered a defeat to Tottenham in their last game before the recent international break. Remarkably, that loss was their first at home since September 2024, when, ironically, they were beaten by Burnley.

While Burnley have only scored seven goals in their opening seven games, four of them have come from Jaidon Anthony. This means that only two players - Antoine Semenyo and Erling Haaland - have scored more than Anthony at this point in the season.

Although Leeds have lost three of their opening seven fixtures this season, Daniel Farke's side have yet to record more than a single defeat in a row. If they were to lose to Burnley, it would make for their first back-to-back league defeats this season.

Burnley vs Leeds United Prediction

Although Burnley have picked up all four of their points this season at home, this match looks like a tough one for Scott Parker's Clarets.

Leeds have looked far more equipped for life in the Premier League, and were somewhat unfortunate to lose to Tottenham before the international break. Moreover, Daniel Farke's side offer a greater attacking threat than Burnley and have also conceded fewer goals.

It's not likely that we'll see a goal-fest here, but we should probably expect a narrow win for the away side.

Prediction: Burnley 0-1 Leeds United

Burnley vs Leeds United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leeds to win.

Tip 2: Game to feature fewer than 2.5 goals - Yes (Four of the last six games between Burnley and Leeds have featured fewer than 2.5 goals).

Tip 3: Leeds to score in the first half - Yes (Five of Leeds' seven goals this season have come in the first half).

