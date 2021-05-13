Burnley vs Leeds United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Burnley and Leeds United will look to grab consecutive wins in the Premier League when they square off at Turf Moor on Saturday.

The Clarets beat Fulham 2-0 at the Craven Cottage Stadium last time out, while the Whites claimed an impressive 3-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

Burnley responded to their defeat to West Ham United in superb fashion, claiming a 2-0 victory over the Cottagers.

Despite being dominated for most of the game, first-half goals from Ashley Westwood and Chris Wood were enough to condemn Fulham to their 18th league defeat.

While Burnley moved up to 15th place in the table, the result confirmed Fulham’s relegation to the second tier for the second time in four years.

Raphinha x Rodrigo! Watch 𝘈𝘭𝘭 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘈𝘯𝘨𝘭𝘦𝘴 of the Spanish international's strike against Spurs with @Skrill pic.twitter.com/tUZT540Chl — Leeds United (@LUFC) May 9, 2021

Leeds United, meanwhile, head into this game off the back of a superb 3-1 win over out-of-sorts Tottenham Hotspur.

Son Heung-min canceled Stuart Dallas' opener in the 25th minute, but goals from Patrick Bamford and substitute Rodrigo handed Marcelo Bielsa's side their 15th league win of the season.

The result saw Leeds move into 10th place in the league table, leapfrogging Aston Villa, who face Everton later tonight.

Burnley vs Leeds United Head-To-Head

Leeds United head into Saturday’s tie with a better record in this fixture, claiming 32 wins from 61 games against Burnley. The hosts have picked up 18 wins, while 11 games have ended all square.

Their most recent meeting came back in December, when Patrick Bamford converted his fifth-minute penalty to hand Leeds United a slender 1-0 win.

Burnley Form Guide: W-L-W-L-L

Leeds United Form Guide: W-L-D-D-W

Burnley vs Leeds United Team News

Burnley

The hosts head into this tie without Republic of Ireland duo Kevin Long and Robbie Brady, who are both sidelined with calf injuries. Nick Pope is doubtful with a knee problem, while Dale Stephens is also a doubt with an ankle injury.

Injured: Kevin Long, Robbie Brady

Doubtful: Nick Pope, Dale Stephens

Suspended: None

Marcelo: "That Burnley stay loyal to their style of play during any highs and lows in their campaign is admirable" pic.twitter.com/UJHf5no6q1 — Leeds United (@LUFC) May 13, 2021

Leeds United

Leeds United also have their injury woes, with club captain Liam Cooper still sidelined with a muscle injury. Helder Costa has been ruled out with a back problem while Adam Forshaw is nursing a hip injury.

Injured: Liam Cooper, Helder Costa, Adam Forshaw

Suspended: None

Burnley vs Leeds United Predicted XI

Burnley Predicted XI (4-4-2): Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Matthew Lowton, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Charlie Taylor, Jack Cork, Ashley Westwood, Josh Brownhill, Dwight McNeil, Matej Vydra, Chris Wood

Leeds United Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Illan Meslier; Ezgjan Alioski, Pascal Struijk, Diego Llorente, Luke Ayling; Robin Koch; Jack Harrison, Tyler Roberts, Mateusz Klich, Stuart Dallas; Patrick Bamford

Burnley vs Leeds United Prediction

Both sides play contrasting styles of football, as while Burnley prefer to sit deep and soak up the pressure, the visitors are known for their high octane attacking display. They head into this tie in similar form so we expect a cagey and close contest. However, we predict the visitors will ultimately breakdown the hosts defense and steal steal a narrow win.

Prediction: Burnley 0-1 Leeds United