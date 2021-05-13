Burnley vs Leeds United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Burnley and Leeds United will look to grab consecutive wins in the Premier League when they square off at Turf Moor on Saturday.
The Clarets beat Fulham 2-0 at the Craven Cottage Stadium last time out, while the Whites claimed an impressive 3-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.
Burnley responded to their defeat to West Ham United in superb fashion, claiming a 2-0 victory over the Cottagers.
Despite being dominated for most of the game, first-half goals from Ashley Westwood and Chris Wood were enough to condemn Fulham to their 18th league defeat.
While Burnley moved up to 15th place in the table, the result confirmed Fulham’s relegation to the second tier for the second time in four years.
Leeds United, meanwhile, head into this game off the back of a superb 3-1 win over out-of-sorts Tottenham Hotspur.
Son Heung-min canceled Stuart Dallas' opener in the 25th minute, but goals from Patrick Bamford and substitute Rodrigo handed Marcelo Bielsa's side their 15th league win of the season.
The result saw Leeds move into 10th place in the league table, leapfrogging Aston Villa, who face Everton later tonight.
Burnley vs Leeds United Head-To-Head
Leeds United head into Saturday’s tie with a better record in this fixture, claiming 32 wins from 61 games against Burnley. The hosts have picked up 18 wins, while 11 games have ended all square.
Their most recent meeting came back in December, when Patrick Bamford converted his fifth-minute penalty to hand Leeds United a slender 1-0 win.
Burnley Form Guide: W-L-W-L-L
Leeds United Form Guide: W-L-D-D-W
Burnley vs Leeds United Team News
Burnley
The hosts head into this tie without Republic of Ireland duo Kevin Long and Robbie Brady, who are both sidelined with calf injuries. Nick Pope is doubtful with a knee problem, while Dale Stephens is also a doubt with an ankle injury.
Injured: Kevin Long, Robbie Brady
Doubtful: Nick Pope, Dale Stephens
Suspended: None
Leeds United
Leeds United also have their injury woes, with club captain Liam Cooper still sidelined with a muscle injury. Helder Costa has been ruled out with a back problem while Adam Forshaw is nursing a hip injury.
Injured: Liam Cooper, Helder Costa, Adam Forshaw
Suspended: None
Burnley vs Leeds United Predicted XI
Burnley Predicted XI (4-4-2): Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Matthew Lowton, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Charlie Taylor, Jack Cork, Ashley Westwood, Josh Brownhill, Dwight McNeil, Matej Vydra, Chris Wood
Leeds United Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Illan Meslier; Ezgjan Alioski, Pascal Struijk, Diego Llorente, Luke Ayling; Robin Koch; Jack Harrison, Tyler Roberts, Mateusz Klich, Stuart Dallas; Patrick Bamford
Burnley vs Leeds United Prediction
Both sides play contrasting styles of football, as while Burnley prefer to sit deep and soak up the pressure, the visitors are known for their high octane attacking display. They head into this tie in similar form so we expect a cagey and close contest. However, we predict the visitors will ultimately breakdown the hosts defense and steal steal a narrow win.
Prediction: Burnley 0-1 Leeds United