Burnley vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 1 March 2022

Burnley will be looking to climb out of the relegation zone as they host Leicester City at Turf Moor on Tuesday night.

Burnley showed a great bit of resilience to earn a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace on Saturday. The Clarets went behind as early as the ninth minute of the game as Jeffrey Schlupp fired the hosts into the lead.

Burnley dug their heels in from that point on and got their reward as parity was restored through an own goal courtesy of Crystal Palace captain Luka Milivojevic. The draw made it seven points in their last three games for Burnley and they are growing increasingly confident of surviving the drop this season.

For now, they are 18th in the Premier League table with 21 points from 24 games. They have two games in hand over Leeds United, who are 16th with 23 points. Brentford, who are presently 15th, have 25 points from 27 games.

Burnley will be desperate for a positive result against Leicester City in midweek. Brendan Rodgers' men have struggled in the league since registering a 1-0 win over Liverpool in their last outing of 2021. They have since gone five Premier League games without a win, losing three in the process.

But the Foxes will look to draw inspiration from their recent 7-2 thumping of Danish club Randers over two legs to qualify for the Europa Conference League Round of 16. After winning the first leg 4-1 at home, James Maddison bagged a brace and Harvey Barnes added another as Leicester won 3-1 at the Randers Stadium in the second last Thursday.

Leicester City @LCFC Harvey Barnes' strike on Thursday was City's fastest-ever goal in Europe! Harvey Barnes' strike on Thursday was City's fastest-ever goal in Europe! 🔥🙌 https://t.co/fDYODsTyax

Leicester City, who finished fifth in the Premier League last term, are languishing at 13th in the table right now. They will be looking to return to winning ways in the league as they hit the road to take on Burnley on Tuesday.

Burnley vs Leicester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Leicester City have lost just three of their 13 Premier League meetings with Burnley. All three losses have come at Turf Moor.

Leicester City have copped a mere four points from their last five away games against Burnley in the Premier League.

Interestingly, the team that opened the scoring has failed to win any of the last five matches between Leicester City and Burnley.

Leicester City have been victorious in three of their five Premier League games played at 3pm on Saturday this season.

The reverse fixture between the two sides in the first half of this season ended in a 2-2 draw.

Burnley vs Leicester City Prediction

Leicester City have quite a few key players missing due to injury. Jamie Vardy, Jonny Evans and Wesley Fofana will be unavailable for the game. But even then, Burnley could find it hard to get the better of Brendan Rodgers' men.

Leicester City will be desperate for a positive result but Burnley have turned in some resolute performances in recent weeks. This game is likely to end in a draw.

Prediction: Burnley 1-1 Leicester City

Burnley vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 1.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

