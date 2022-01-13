Burnley vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips - 15th January 2022

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of important fixtures this weekend as Burnley lock horns with Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City side at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Burnley vs Leicester City Preview

Burnley are currently in 18th place in the Premier League standings and will likely face an intense relegation battle this season. The home side crashed out of the FA Cup at the hands of Huddersfield this week and cannot afford another debacle in this fixture.

Leicester City have also failed to meet expectations in the Premier League so far and are in 10th place in the league table at the moment. The Foxes thrashed Watford by a comprehensive 4-1 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Burnley vs Leicester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Burnley have a surprisingly impressive record against Leicester City and have won 46 out of 117 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to the Foxes' 38 victories.

Burnley have won only three of their last 13 games against Leicester City in the Premier League and have managed all three victories at Turf Moor.

Leicester City have earned only four points from their last five away games against Burnley and have had their problems in this fixture.

The last five meetings between these two teams in the Premier League has seen the team scoring first go on to lose the game.

Burnley are unbeaten in their last four Premier League games at Turf Moor and will look to make the most of their home advantage this weekend.

The Clarets have managed only one victory in their last 20 Premier League games, however, and will face a stern challenge against Leicester City

Burnley vs Leicester City Prediction

Leicester City have largely failed to hit their stride this season and will need to find their feet under Brendan Rodgers. The Foxes have managed two victories on the trot over the past month and will look to extend their streak this weekend.

Burnley have struggled in the Premier League this season and will need to work hard to move up the league table. Leicester City are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Burnley 1-3 Leicester City

Burnley vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Leicester City

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Burnley FC @BurnleyOfficial Back at home on Saturday for



Make sure you read our latest Covid-19 guidance ahead of the game

go.burnleyfc.com/burleiinfo



#UTC Back at home on Saturday for #BURLEI Make sure you read our latest Covid-19 guidance ahead of the game 🏠 Back at home on Saturday for #BURLEI 🤛Make sure you read our latest Covid-19 guidance ahead of the game ⤵️go.burnleyfc.com/burleiinfo#UTC https://t.co/cTZ51RNDFt

Tip 3 - Patson Daka to score anytime: YES

Also Read Article Continues below

Tip 4 - Leicester City to score first: YES

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi