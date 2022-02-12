Burnley vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips - 13th February 2022

The Premier League is back in action with another set of high-octane fixtures this weekend as Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool lock horns with Burnley at Turf Moor in an important clash on Sunday.

Burnley vs Liverpool Preview

Burnley are currently rooted to the bottom of the Premier League standings and will need to play out of their skins to avoid relegation this season. The home side kept Ralf Rangnick's Manchester United outfit at bay this week and will need to work much harder to achieve a similar result on Sunday.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and are well behind Manchester City in the title race. The Merseyside giants eased past Leicester City by a comfortable 2-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident going into this match.

Burnley vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have an impressive record against Burnley and have won 58 out of 125 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Burnley's 38 victories.

Burnley have won only two of their last 15 matches against Liverpool in the Premier League but did manage to shock their high-profile opponents at Anfield last season.

Liverpool have won six of their last seven away games against Burnley at Turf Moor, with their previous defeat at the stadium coming in 2016.

Liverpool have scored an impressive 12 goals in their last five games against a team rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table.

Burnley have a poor recent record at Turf Moor in Sunday kick-offs and last won such a game over two years ago.

Liverpool have failed to score only once in their last 22 Premier League away games and have scored 56 goals in these matches in the process.

Burnley vs Liverpool Prediction

Liverpool have been fairly inconsistent this season but seem to have found their feet since the turn of the year. With Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane back from AFCON, Jurgen Klopp's men will look to mount a late title charge in the coming weeks.

Burnley were exceptional against Manchester United but will need to play out of their skins to stand a chance in this match. Liverpool are the better team and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Burnley 1-3 Liverpool

Burnley vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Liverpool

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Mohamed Salah to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - Liverpool to score first: YES

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi