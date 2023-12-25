Burnley vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th December 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Burnley take on Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side in an important encounter at Turf Moor on Tuesday.

Burnley vs Liverpool Preview

Liverpool are currently in second place in the Premier League standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. The Merseyside giants held Arsenal to a 1-1 draw in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Burnley, on the other hand, are in 19th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The home side stunned Fulham with a 2-0 victory over the weekend and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Burnley vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have a good historical record against Burnley and have won 59 out of the 126 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Burnley's 38 victories.

Burnley have won only two of their last 16 matches against Liverpool in the Premier League, with their previous such victory coming by a 1-0 margin away from home in 2021.

Liverpool have won seven of their eight matches away from home against Burnley in the Premier League - their highest away win rate against a single opponent in the competition.

Burnley have lost five of their last seven matches on Boxing Day in the Premier League, with their only such victory during this period coming against Middlesborough in the 2016-17 season.

Liverpool have won each of their last six matches on Boxing Day in the Premier League, with their previous such defeat coming by a 2-1 margin against Manchester City in 2013.

Burnley vs Liverpool Prediction

Liverpool have an impressive squad at their disposal and will be intent on giving Arsenal a run for their money in the coming weeks. The likes of Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez can be lethal on their day and will look to add to their goal tallies this week.

Burnley have improved in recent weeks and will be up against a formidable opponent on Tuesday. Liverpool are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Burnley 1-3 Liverpool

Burnley vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Liverpool to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Mohamed Salah to score - Yes