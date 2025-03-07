Burnley vs Luton Town Prediction and Betting Tips | March 8th, 2025

Burnley lock horns with Luton Town on matchday 36 of the Championship on Saturday. The two sides are in opposite halves of the points table.

Scott Parker's Burnley are coming off a 2-1 win at Cardiff City in midweek. Josh Brownhill gave the visitors a 19th-minute lead before Maxime Esteve made it 2-0 in the 40th minute. Although Yousef Salech pulled one back for Cardiff two minutes later, an equaliser wasn't to be, as Parker's side held on for the three points.

With a second straight win, the Clarets remain third in the standings, with 71 points from 35 games, winning 19, five points off leaders Leeds United.

Meanwhile, Matt Bloomfield's Luton are fresh off a 1-0 home win over Portsmouth last weekend. Jordan Clark's 25th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two teams. Despite the win, the Hatters remain in the relegation zone - in 22nd place - with 31 points from 35 games, winning eight.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Burnley-Luton Championship clash at Turf Moor:

Burnley vs Luton Town head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 56 meetings across competitions, Burnley lead Luton 26-16, including a 4-1 away win in the Championship in August in their previous clash.

The Clarets are unbeaten in nine games in the fixture, winning five.

Burnley are unbeaten at home across competitions this season, winning nine of 17 games, with six of their eight draws being goalless stalemates.

Luton have won just once in 19 road outings across competitions this campaign, losing 16, including the last two.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Burnley: W-L-W-D-W; Luton: W-L-D-L-L

Burnley vs Luton Town prediction

On paper, this matchup is a mismatch, owing to the two sides' contrasting campaigns. While Burnley are right in the mix for an automatic return to the Premier League, Luton face a dogfight to avoid the drop.

In terms of head-to-head, the Clarets have a dominant lead, especially in recent outings. However, Luton have avoided defeat in eight league visits to Burnley, winning thrice, since 1995.

Nevertheless, going by the Hatters' horrendous overall form this season - especially on the road - expect that run to end this weekend.

Prediction: Burnley 2-0 Luton Town

Burnley vs Luton Town betting tips

Tip-1: Burnley to win

Tip-2: Luton to score: No (They haven't scored in three of their last five games, all in the Championship.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Ten of their last 12 meetings have had at least two goals.)

