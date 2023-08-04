Burnley vs Mainz Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th August 2023 

Burnley and Mainz go head-to-head at the Mewa Arena on Saturday in their last friendly game of the summer before starting their 2023-24 season in the following week.

Just a year after their relegation from the top flight, Burnley are back in the Premier League after winning the EFL Championship. With 101 points and just three defeats in 46 games, the Clarets won the second division at a canter and will be looking to continue that run when the league begins next weekend.

However, Vincent Kompany's side will be handed a baptism of fire on the first day as they are up against three-time champions Manchester City, who visit Turf Moor next Friday.

Burnley have shown intent during the summer with a slew of new signings. In fact, nine players were added to their roster, including Dara O'Shea from West Brom, Michael Obafemi from Swansea City and former Southampton star Nathan Redmond.

Mainz have played only two friendly games this summer and have won both. The Carnival Club beat TuS Koblenz 6-1 in their first game before hammering St. Gallen 4-1 in the next.

Bo Svensson's side will be looking to wrap up their pre-season on a high note by making it three wins from three with a Burnley conquest ahead of their DFB-Pokal clash.

Mainz take on SV Elversberg in the first round of the league cup next Saturday and begin their Bundesliga campaign a week later, on 20 August, against Union Berlin.

Burnley vs Mainz Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first game between Mainz and Burnley.

Burnley have played seven friendly games this summer, winning five.

Mainz have won both their pre-season games thus far, scoring 10 goals and conceding only twice.

Burnley have kept only three clean sheets in seven friendly games this summer.

Burnley vs Mainz Prediction

Burnley have been more active during the summer than Mainz and have looked convincing for the most part, but the Carnival Club have impressed as well, scoring 10 goals in two games.

Given it's their last friendly games, there's a chance that both managers could make heavy changes to avoid key injuries a week before the official games begin.

Nonetheless, we give the free-scoring Mainz the benefit of the doubt in this one.

Prediction: Burnley 1-3 Mainz

Burnley vs Mainz Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Mainz to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes