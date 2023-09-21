Burnley vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd September 2023

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Burnley lock horns with Erik ten Hag's Manchester United side in an important clash at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Burnley vs Manchester United Preview

Burnley are currently in 19th place in the Premier League standings and have struggled to cope with the rigours of the top flight this season. The home side held Nottingham Forest to a 1-1 draw last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have failed to meet expectations so far this season. The Red Devils slumped to a 4-3 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Burnley vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have a good historical record against Burnley and have won 66 out of the 135 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Burnley's 45 victories.

Burnley have won only one of their last 15 matches against Manchester United in the Premier League, with their only victory during this period coming by a 2-0 margin away from home in 2020.

After a 1-0 defeat at Turf Moor in the Premier League in 2009, Manchester United are unbeaten in their last seven games away from home against Burnley in the competition.

Burnley have scored only two of their 11 Premier League goals against Manchester United at Turf Moor - the lowest percentage of goals scored by a team against an opponent at home in the competition.

Burnley vs Manchester United Prediction

Manchester United are yet to hit their stride this season and are in desperate need of a run of positive results in the Premier League. The likes of Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes have flattered to deceive this season and will need to step up in this fixture.

Burnley have been outplayed in the top flight so far and cannot afford to put a foot wrong this weekend. Manchester United are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Burnley 0-3 Manchester United

Burnley vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester United to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Marcus Rashford to score - Yes