Burnley vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | 8 February 2022

Manchester United will be looking to get back to winning ways as they travel to take on Burnley at Turf Moor on Tuesday night.

Manchester United suffered a shock elimination in the fourth round of the FA Cup against Middlesbrough in midweek. The Red Devils had plenty of chances to put the game to bed but all their forwards seemed to have forgotten their shooting boots at home.

Jadon Sancho opened the scoring for Ralf Rangnick's men but Boro equalized in the second half under controversial circumstances. The VAR refused to overrule a clear handball in the build-up to Middlesbrough's goal and Manchester United eventually lost on penalties.

But there were a few positives to take away from the game. Manchester United played much better as a group going forward and they created plenty of chances. Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes' midfield partnership will undoubtedly play a huge role for Manchester United for the rest of the season.

The Red Devils are currently fourth in the Premier League but have played a game more than sixth-placed Arsenal and two more than Tottenham Hotspur in seventh. They currently hold a two-point lead over both sides and as such, this is pretty much a must-win game for them.

Meanwhile, Burnley squandered an opportunity to climb to 18th in the table after settling for a goalless draw against Watford. It was Roy Hodgson's first game in charge of the Hornets and they kept a clean sheet for the first time in 30 Premier League matches.

Burnley are still 20th in the table with 13 points. Newcastle United and Watford have 15 points each but have played two games more than the Clarets. However, Burnley's fixture list is not doing them any favors as they will face Manchester United, Liverpool, Brighton and Tottenham Hotspur over the next couple of weeks.

Burnley vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Burnley have lost all of their last five home Premier League meetings with Manchester United. They haven't scored a single goal in those five games.

Manchester United have lost just one of their last 14 games against Burnley.

Burnley have scored 10 goals against Manchester United in the Premier League. Only one of those have come at home.

Tuesday's game will be Burnley's 5000th league game in English football, thereby becoming only the second side to reach the milestone after Preston North End.

Manchester United have a 64% win rate in Premier League games played on Tuesday. They have won 34 of 56 so far.

Burnley vs Manchester United Prediction

Burnley have not conceded a goal in their last two matches. Manchester United need to be a lot sharper and more clinical in front of goal. They have controlled matches decently under Ralf Rangnick and with Pogba back in the team, there is no shortage of creativity anymore.

Jadon Sancho is also starting to find his groove. Bruno Fernandes, despite missing a couple of very good chances against Middlesbrough, was easily United's best player in midweek. It will take a very underwhelming performance from the Red Devils to lose against Burnley on Tuesday.

Given their record this season, you can't put it past them but we're expecting Manchester United to come away with all three points here.

Prediction: Burnley 1-2 Manchester Unietd

Burnley vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

