Burnley vs Manchester United: Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | Premier League 2019/20

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial

Manchester United will travel to Turf Moor to face Burnley on Saturday, buoyed by their turnaround against Newcastle United at home on Boxing Day. The Red Devils were a goal down early in the game but stifled the Magpies with free-flowing, attacking football to score 4 times and mounted their first comeback win of the season in the league. It was a statement win after the disappointment against Watford last weekend and Ole Gunnar Solskjær will be looking to add a bit of momentum to their season now.

Consistency has been the main problem for the Red Devils so far. They have won 2 games in a row only once in the Premier League, against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at the start of this month. United have been terrific against the top 6 sides but terrible against teams that have denied them room in the final third. That should have given Burnley boss Sean Dyche some hope ahead of the tie, but the Red Devils turned over a new leaf against Newcastle and showed signs of their old, devastating self again. If United manage to replicate that form against the Clarets, they could be in for a long night.

Burnley endured a narrow defeat against Everton on Thursday and enter the weekend 12th in the league, 4 points behind United who are 7th. Dyche’s wards have managed 7 wins in the league this season, the same as United, but have conceded 30 goals in the process. Incidentally, apart from the bottom three clubs, only Southampton have conceded more and it could pose a problem for Burnley, especially with the United strikers coming off a goal-fest against Newcastle in midweek.

In this segment, we bring you all the essential information ahead of the game.

Burnley vs Manchester United Kick-Off Information

Date: 28th December 2019

Time: 7:45 PM GMT, 01:15 AM IST (29th December)

Venue: Turf Moor

Where to Watch: Star Sports, Hotstar (India), BT Sport 1 (UK), NBC (US)

Burnley vs Manchester United Form Guide (Most Recent First)

Last 5 games in all competitions

Burnley – L-W-W-L-L

Manchester United – W-L-W-D-W

Burnley vs Manchester United Head to Head

The two teams have faced each other 10 times in the league so far. United have the upper hand, with 5 wins, 3 of which have come away from home, while Burnley have won just once, at the Turf Moor in 2009. The Red Devils are unbeaten in their last 5 meetings with the Clarets, a period where they have won 3 and drawn 2 games. Last season, United won 2-0 at Turf Moor in September, while the reverse fixture ended in a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford.

Burnley vs Manchester United Team News

With two games in a space of two days, Solskjær could be thinking about making a few changes to his team. Despite the thumping win, Scott McTominay’s injury will be a concern and Solskjær has indicated that the Scottish midfielder could miss the game at Turf Moor. However, Paul Pogba’s return from injury could be a plus for the Norwegian, who could also consider Daniel James for the game. United are still without Eric Bailly, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Marcos Rojo and Diogo Dalot, and none of them are expected to be in the squad against Burnley.

Burnley, on the other hand, will have Jeff Hendrick back after serving a suspension, while Ashley Barnes, who was rested for the Boxing Day game, could also return to the first team.

Burnley vs Manchester United Predicted Starting XI

Manchester United Starting XI: David De Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Ashley Young; Paul Pogba, Fred, Jesse Lingard; James, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial

Burnley vs Manchester United Predictions

The fact that Burnley have 7 clean sheets in the league this season compared to United’s 2 could account for little if Solskjær’s men get into their groove. The Clarets can be a handful from set-pieces, especially with the aerial abilities of Chris Wood, so Maguire will have to keep a close eye on him.

However, the speed and power of the United attacks could unsettle a backline that has looked vulnerable against the top 6 sides this season. Rashford and Martial’s form going into this game should provide Solskjær a lot of confidence and the comeback win against Newcastle might even have a galvanising impact on the team.

Match Prediction: Burnley 1-2 Manchester United