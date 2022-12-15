Burnley vs Middlesbrough Prediction and Betting Tips | December 17, 2022

Promotion hopefuls Burnley will host a high-flying Middlesbrough side at Turf Moor in the EFL Championship on Saturday (December 17).

With 44 points in 22 games, the Clarets are atop the standings as they seek an immediate return to the Premier League. The Lancashire outfit saw their five-year run in the top-flight end following an 18th-place finish last season following a terrible run that saw the side win just seven times in 38 games.

Sean Dyche, who'd been in charge of Burnley for ten years, was sacked in April, but that didn't prevent Burnley from going down, but things are looking on the up under Vincent Kompany.

Middlesbrough, meanwhile, are down in 12th in the standings, but their form has improved lately, going unbeaten in their last five games, winning four.

Chris Wilder was given the boot at the start of October after seeing only two wins in their opening 11 games as the Boro were languishing in 22nd. Former Manchester United star Michael Carrick was given the reins on October 24.

His tenure started off to a forgetful note, with Middlesbrough going down 2-1 to Preston North End. However, since then, the Yorkshire outfit have managed to stable their ship.

Burnley vs Middlesbrough Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 67 previous clashes between the two teams, and the spoils have been closely shared, with Burnley winning on 25 occasions to Middlesbrough's 23.

Middlesbrough last beat Burnley in December 2015; since then, the Clarets are unbeaten in four games, winning twice.

Burnley and Middlesbrough last met in the 2016-17 season in the Premier League, where Burnley secured a 1-0 win at home before playing out a goalless draw at the Riverside.

In the Championship, Middlesbrough are on a three-game winning run in the fixture and unbeaten in five.

Burnley vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Both teams are on a great run of form right now, so they could play out a low-scoring draw, as Burnley and Middlesbrough would be cautious about losing.

Prediction: Burnley 1-1 Middlesbrough

Burnley vs Middlesbrough Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

