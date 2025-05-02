Burnley vs Millwall Prediction and Betting Tips | May 3rd 2025

Burnley and Millwall lock horns on a potentially fascinating final matchday of the Championship on Saturday. Both sides are in the top half of the standings.
Scott Parker's Burnley celebrated their Premier League promotion with a rousing 5-0 win at Queens Park Rangers last weekend. Josh Cullen set the ball rolling in the ninth minute before Zian Flemming's nine-minute brace ended the game as a contest after 28 minutes.
Jeremy Sarmiento joined the party with a brace as the Clarets remain behind leaders Leeds United on goal difference, with 97 points from 45 games, winning 27, including the last four.
Meanwhile, Alex Neil's Millwall are coming off a 1-0 home win over Swansea. George Saville's 38th-minute strike was the difference between the two teams at The Den, keeping their play-off hopes alive.
With their fourth win in five games - including the last two - the Lions are seventh in the points table, with 66 points from 45 games, winning 18. They are level with sixth-placed Coventry City - who have lost their last two outings.
On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Burnley-Millwall Championship contest at Turf Moor:
Burnley vs Millwall head-to-head stats and key numbers
- In 63 meetings across competitions, Burnley lead Millwall 23-20, losing the reverse fixture 1-0 away in November.
- The Clarets have won four of their last eight meetings with Millwall across competitions, losing one.
- Burnley haven't lost at home this season, winning 13 of 22 games - all in the Championship.
- Millwall have won twice in their last five games - all in the Championship - losing thrice.
- Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Burnley: W-W-W-W-D; Millwall: W-W-L-W-W
Burnley vs Millwall prediction
The two sides have had successful campaigns, especially Burnley, who are in title contention going into the last matchday of the season, while Millwall remain in play-off contention.
The Clarets have a slender head-to-head advantage over Millwall, who handed Parker's side one of their two league defeats this season. However, Burnley have had Millwall's number in recent meetings.
The Lions need to win on the final day and one of Bristol City and Coventry to drop points to seal one of the two remaining play-off places. Burnley, meanwhile, need to better Leeds' result to take the title. Realistically, they need to win and Leeds to drop points, else overturn an improbable 13-goal difference if both teams win.
Considering the Clarets' imperious home form, expect them to take a narrow win, with a top-2 finish assured.
Prediction: Burnley 2-1 Millwall
Tip-1: Burnley to win
Tip-2: Burnley to keep a clean sheet: No (The Clarets haven't conceded in one of their last four games.)
Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes