Burnley vs Millwall prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

Round seven of the EFL Championship gets underway on Tuesday as Burnley and Millwall square off at Turf Moor.

The Lions will head into the midweek clash seeking to get one over the hosts, having failed to win their last five encounters since February 2012.

Burnley returned to winning ways in the Championship as they steamrolled Wigan Athletic 5-1 on home turf last Saturday.

They were previously on a four-game winless run in the league, picking up three draws and losing once since their 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town in July’s league opener.

Burnley, who claimed a 1-0 win over Shrewsbury Town in the EFL Cup second round, are currently seventh in the Championship table after picking up nine points from six games.

Meanwhile, Millwall were left empty-handed for the second consecutive game as they lost 1-0 to Reading last weekend.

This followed a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Norwich City on August 19 which saw their two-game unbeaten run come to an end.

The Lions head into the midweek clash winless in their last 10 competitive away games, claiming five draws and losing five since March’s 1-0 victory at Reading.

Burnley vs Millwall Head-To-Head

With 22 wins from the last 60 meetings between the sides, Burnley boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture. Millwall have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while 19 games have ended all square.

Burnley Form Guide: W-W-D-D-L

Millwall Form Guide: L-L-D-W-L

Burnley vs Millwall Team News

Burnley

The hosts will be without Kevin Long, Scott Twine and Ashley Westwood, who are currently recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Kevin Long, Scott Twine, Ashley Westwood

Suspended: None

Millwall

Mason Bennett has been sidelined through a hamstring problem and will play no part in the midweek clash.

Injured: Mason Bennett

Suspended: None

Burnley vs Millwall Predicted XI

Burnley Predicted XI (4-3-3): Arijanet Muric; Connor Roberts, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Charlie Taylor, Vitinho; Josh Cullen, Jack Cork, Josh Brownhill; Johann Gudmundsson, Jay Rodriguez, Nathan Tella

Millwall Predicted XI (3-4-3): Bartosz Bialkowski; Shaun Hutchinson, Jake Cooper, Murray Wallace; Dan McNamara, Scott Malone, George Saville, Jamie Shackleton; George Honeyman, Tom Bradshaw, Benik Afobe

Burnley vs Millwall Prediction

Millwall have stumbled in recent weeks, picking up just one point from their last three league games. Burnley, meanwhile, head into the game off the back of a resounding 5-1 victory over Wigan and we predict they will carry on with that momentum to claim a slender victory.

Prediction: Burnley 2-1 Millwall

